Break out the boom box. The Family Chantel star Nicole Jimeno can’t help but fawn over her new boyfriend Alejandro Padron.

“I’m in love!” she excitedly tells her friend Coraima Morla in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peak of the season 2 premiere. “I’m in love! His name is Alejandro. And honestly, I’m super in love.”

While her brother, Pedro, is still busy trying to navigate his relationship with Chantel Everett and her family, Nicole has been busy falling in love herself.

“Now you’re going to understand,” she tells Coraima before showing her a photo of her attractive new man. “This is him.”

In a confessional, the Dominican Republic native continues to gush: “We’ve been together for a few months, and I nicknamed him ‘my chichi.'”

In fact, she says her new guy is a “very attentive man” who gifts her “shoes, a watch, a cellphone,” among other things, as a “way that he shows [her] his love.”

In the trailer for the season, fans can see that Nicole brings her boyfriend to the DR to meet her mom, and it doesn’t look like it goes very well!

“He’s not the man for you,” her mother, Lidia, says. When Nicole rebuts with “But I’m in love with him,” her mom takes his suitcase and puts it outside!

The Family Chantel season 2 premieres on TLC Monday, October 12, at 9 p.m. ET.