Sabrina the Teenage Witch has undergone a massively creepy makeover. The first teaser for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has arrived, and it is scary enough to give anyone nightmares.

A haunting voice is heard singing “Happy Birthday” throughout the one-minute teaser. In the clip, viewers can see the first glimpses of Spellman Mortuary, the town of Greendale, Sabrina’s school and more. The title character locks lips with Harvey in the hallway and blows out the candles on her birthday cake with a grin as a group of mysterious people and creatures serenade her before disappearing.

Magic also plays a large role in the teaser, as someone can be seen performing a spell on Sabrina as she lies in a circle made up of candles and a group of witches join forces to practice witchcraft amid a pentagram.

One of the most beloved characters from the Sabrina universe, Salem, makes a brief appearance at the end of the teaser, too.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman, Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle, Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman and Miranda Otto as Zelda Spellman. The Netflix series hails from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who is the executive producer of Riverdale, The CW’s dark take on Archie Comics.

Lynch, 22, knew the show would surprise viewers. “It’s not what you’re expecting,” the Austin & Ally alum told Us Weekly in our Fall TV preview. “I’m really excited, more than anything, to just shock people with the darkness of the show.”

The couple at the center of the series also teased Harvey and Sabrina’s connection. “They’re so in love, it’s electric,” Lynch told Us, while Shipka, 18, added: “It’s so sweet and beautiful and pure. Their love for each other is really honest.”

Netflix, which compared the series to Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, released the following statement about Chilling Adventures of Sabrina when Shipka was cast in January: “An empowered young woman, half-human, half-witch, Sabrina is just beginning her dark education as a sorceress, even as she tries to maintain a normal life as a sophomore at Baxter High. She is smart, compassionate and brave and helps keep the darkness out of the everyday world.”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premieres on Netflix Friday, October 26.