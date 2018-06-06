‘The Four’ Sneak Peek: Get to Know the Singers to Beat

“Are you ready for greatness?” That’s how the new sneak peek for Fox’s The Four kicks off, with Diddy, who is one of the returning judges, asking the audience that key question. Diddy, along with judges Meghan Trainor and DJ Khaled and host Fergie will meet multiple singers trying to make it – but to do so, they have to beat The Four.

For season two, The Four is made up of hip hop singer Sharaya J., latin pop artist Stephanie Zelaya, soul singer Carvena Jones and pop star James Graham. However, they each bring something different to the table.

“I am from Jersey by the way of Hawaii,” Sharaya J says in the video. “I used to be a dancer and a choreographer so I toured the world and I had an opportunity to have the great Missy Elliot to be my mentor.”

While Sharaya’s background gives her confidence, it’s Carvena’s faith that keeps her going. “No matter how I feel, I know how to express myself,” she says. “God didn’t give me this strength in vain.”

James, on the other hand, is ready to bring back pop music. “I started singing when I was about 15, I was quite late. But I bring something different, I’m trying to bring the old school back,” he says.

Trainor recently spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about the show, and what makes it stand out from the others. “We start where all the other shows ends. It is way more competitive,” she said. “Every single episode is ‘make it or break it’ and nobody is ever safe. The singers need confidence, authenticity and to know exactly who they are.”

Season 2 of The Four premieres on Fox Thursday, June 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

