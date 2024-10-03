Jonathan Rone may have had his eyes shielded by a mask to kick off his journey on The Golden Bachelorette season 1, but they were wide open as he searched for love — and someone to add to his life as a dad of two.

During his intro package on the September 2024 premiere episode of the ABC spinoff series, Jonathan revealed that he resides in Oakland, Iowa.

“Oakland is a small community, probably of a little more than 1,500 people. Other than for my kids, I probably wouldn’t be in this small city,” Jonathan said. “But my wife wanted a divorce, and I was completely blindsided.”

Following the separation, Jonathan explained that he’s a single father with shared custody of his two kids. “They are the joy of my life,” Jonathan said of his children. “There’s been a lot of sacrifices, but family comes first.”

For Jonathan, lead Joan Vassos’ sentiment about feeling invisible at an older age resonated with him. “Being at this age and being single, feeling invisible, I can definitely relate,” he said in his intro package. “But I’m doing the best thing for my children. I think that’s what sacrifice is all about, is being selfless.”

Scroll down to meet Jonathan’s family:

Lola Rone

Jonathan announced via Instagram that his mom, Lola, was released from the hospital to hospice care in September 2020. She died that month. Per her obituary, Lola was survived by Jonathan as well as kids Edward and Marielle and grandchildren, Kanisha, Vincenta, Michael, Vernon, Bentley, Harrison, Christian, Miranda, Gracelynn as well as great grandchildren.

Jonathan’s Ex-Wife

Jonathan revealed in the premiere episode’s intro package that his ex-wife wanted a divorce, which left him shocked. After the split, Jonathan said on The Golden Bachelorette that he was “ready to open” his heart again to love.

Jonathan’s Daughter

Jonathan was seen bonding with his daughter and son during the premiere episode of the show, where the trio played basketball. Jonathan’s daughter dribbled the ball as he cheered after making a basket.

Jonathan’s Son

Jonathan and his two kids were all smiles in a sweet selfie shared during his intro package on The Golden Bachelorette. The sibling-duo, who had goggles on their forehead, also gave Jonathan a sweet kiss on both cheeks in another pic.