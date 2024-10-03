The Golden Bachelorette season 1 contestant Pascal Ibgui is bringing his French influence and hairstyling expertise to the screen — and he’s also the father to three children.

“I have made myself a great lifestyle,” the salon owner shared during the premiere episode of the ABC spinoff series in September 2024. “I’m fortunate [that] I’m able to travel. I’m driving the car I want to drive. I buy the clothes I want. I live in a beautiful home. I would like to be able to have a partner to share my life with.”

While having his first conversation with lead Joan Vassos in the episode, Pascal pulled out a letter that was written by his son, Maxim. Pascal prefaced the message by saying that the note made him feel like he had “done what needed to be done.”

“Dear father, as you embark into your new journey, you’re going to kick ass,” Pascal read aloud, earning a laugh from the mom of four. “I believe in you. You are the greatest father. Thank you for the advice you have given me. You are my rock, I love you and I hope that Joan will be a good fit for you. Your difficult son.”

Scroll down to meet Pascal’s family:

Natalie Crystalle

Pascal’s eldest child, Natalie, resides in Canada. After her father appeared on The Golden Bachelorette, Natalie addressed rumors that they weren’t related because of Pascal’s lack of pics of her on his social media.

“My brother and my sister are way younger than me and they live in Chicago,” Natalie explained in a September 2024 TikTok video. “So they get to see him all the time whereas I see him a couple times a year.”

Natalie continued by showing a slideshow of photos with Pascal and her siblings. She also displayed a photo of her son, who was seen getting a haircut from Pascal at the Chicago area hair salon.

“Why would I lie about that?” Natalie said of the speculation that she wasn’t Pascal’s daughter. “That’s, like, the weirdest thing, just to pick a random guy off a show, and be, like, ‘That’s my dad.’ That would be weird.”

Maxim Ibgui

Maxim graduated from high school in 2021 and now attends Indiana University. He made a cameo during the premiere episode of The Golden Bachelorette in September 2024.

“Dad, I just want to say how thrilled I am for you to have been given this once in a lifetime experience. Joan I can’t wait to meet you when my dad brings you back,” Maxim quipped in a video shown on the episode. “One more thing. I promise I won’t have any parties at the house this Saturday at 10 p.m. I love you Dad. Kill it.”

Sara Ibgui

Ahead of Pascal’s daughter Sara’s high school graduation in 2024, he shared a sweet pic of the twosome and Maxim out to dinner. “Pre- graduation dinner with my beautiful daughter and my son,” he captioned the May 2024 Instagram post. Sara now attends Loyola University Chicago.