The men of The Golden Bachelorette are struggling to adjust to the mansion in week 3 of Joan Vassos’ journey.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek at the show’s Wednesday, October 2, episode, contestants Gary Levingston and Charles Ling set out on a mission to solve the cast’s sleeping troubles. “Guys are snoring, they’re getting up to go pee,” Gary, 65, says via a confessional over clips of the men yawning and taking naps around the mansion.

In his own confessional, Charles, 66, declares: “I’m going to fix the snoring. It’s chaos.”

The duo travel to a nearby pharmacy to pick up supplies for their castmates. “Charles, you get to finally get these guys something to help them sleep,” Gary states, to which Charles replies, “There are quite a few, they have troubles.”

In addition to grabbing Melatonin and earplugs, the pair also pick up funny items such as patterned eye masks and animal-themed onesies. Back at the Bachelor Mansion, the rest of the men couldn’t be happier to help themselves to the sleep supplies.

“I’ll split those,” Chock Chapple quips about the bottle of earplugs. Gregg Lassen, for his part, puts on a blue eye mask with eyelashes on it, while Mark Anderson dances around in a shark onesie.

“Hope you sleep better tonight,” Charles tells the group, who expressed their thanks to him and Gary.

The cast will need their rest for a physical group date as the episode’s teaser shows the guys competing in a game of kickball. “Our brains think we’re 25, and our bodies are like, ‘No, you’re not,” Keith Gordon jokes in the preview.

Chock, 60, adds: “It’s amazing what we’ll do for a pretty lady.”

The preview goes on to tease an extravagant one-on-one date between Joan, 61, and Pascal Ibgui, complete with sparkling fashion and a private jet. “This is a fairytale. How can you not fall in love?” Pascal, 69, states.

While everything seems smooth sailing, Joan continues to struggle with the loss of her late husband John, who died of cancer in 2021 at age 59, and gets a visit from Golden Bachelor alum Gerry Turner. “Have you considered the possibility that your guys is not here?” Golden Bachelor star Gerry asks Joan in the preview.

Joan exclusively told Us earlier this month that she was “very happy” to reunite with Gerry, 72, in the show’s upcoming episodes. “Gerry came and we had some really good, insightful conversations,” she shared.

Joan went on to note that her journey on The Golden Bachelorette’s debut season “ended exactly like it should,” adding, “I feel like I found a lot of love and there’s all different kinds of love. I feel like every one of these men are gonna be in my life forever. We shared really, really intimate things about our lives and we are bonded. So I think I found a lot of love actually this season.”

She continued: “I taped the whole season and had a little break, but there’s been a lot of hype now, so I am happy it’s finally here. I am dying for this to not just be about me [and] for it to be about the journey and the men too. We’re dating for a million other people [and] to show them that when you’re in your 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s or whatever, that it still could be fun. Dating can be fun, and finding love is worth the journey.”

The Golden Bachelorette airs on ABC Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.