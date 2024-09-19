Gerry Turner will be stopping by season 1 of The Golden Bachelorette.

The first-ever senior lead was spotted in the trailer that aired during Joan Vassos’ season premiere on Wednesday, September 18.

“Have you considered the possibility that your guy is not here?” Gerry, 72, asks Joan, 61, in the supertease.

Fans will have to tune in to see how Joan answers the inquiry, but she gave Us Weekly some insight into Gerry’s cameo.

“Gerry came and we had some really good, insightful conversations,” she said ahead of Wednesday’s premiere. “So I was very happy that he came.”

Joan previously told Entertainment Tonight that she was still in touch with Gerry after leaving his season early to help her daughter who was struggling postpartum.

“We text all the time. He’s a very, very good friend. He did this so well. He kind of created the road map that we have now. There’s no rulebook, and he kind of wrote it a little bit,” she said in June. “He exemplified somebody who is very open and vulnerable. He said that’s what you need to be from day one, because you don’t have a lot of time,” she continued. “This is a quick journey. You can’t leave anything on the table. I feel like day one, starting conversation one, everything you do here is important.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Joan can be heard saying, “I’ve only been in love with one person, more than one now.” (She was married to her husband John for 32 years before he died of cancer in 2021 at age 59.)

When asked whether she can confidently say that she found love on the show, Joan paused to think.

“It’s a hard question to answer. … The journey ended exactly like it should,” she said. “I feel like I found a lot of love and there’s all different kinds of love. I feel like every one of these men are gonna be in my life forever. We shared really, really intimate things about our lives and we are bonded. So I think I found a lot of love actually this season.”

For more from Joan, watch the video above. The Golden Bachelorette airs on ABC Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.