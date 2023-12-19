The Golden Bachelor’s Kathy Swarts has had some new suitors since appearing on the reality dating show.

During a Monday, December 18, appearance on Jana Kramer’s “Whine Down” podcast, Kathy, 70, opened up about the guys who have slid into her DMs recently.

“I’ve had four, and one was a 32-year-old, very good-looking dude. And I did have to point out to him that I have children older than he is,” joked Kathy, who has three children and two grandchildren.

The reality TV personality continued: “Then I had a 40-year-old baseball player, same note as the first guy. And then I had a daughter reach out on behalf of her dad.”

While Kathy appreciated the matchmaking daughter, she revealed that she “never heard” from her father. She did, however, receive a flattering compliment from a man “in his late 50s” who reached out to a mutual friend about her.

“He said, ‘She’s so pretty, she might be too young for me,’” Kathy shared, noting that she’s going to borrow the sentiment as a future pickup line: “You’re too young for me, but, OK, let’s try it.”

Although Kathy was eliminated during week four of The Golden Bachelor, she sparked drama with the eventual winner, Theresa Nist, during her time on the show.

During an October episode of the ABC series, Kathy accused Theresa, also 70, of bragging about her connection with Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner.

“I feel like you’re dismissing me, like, ‘He and I are going off into the sunset. Go pack because you’re going home,’” Kathy told her costar. “That’s how you’ve made me feel sometimes.”

As Theresa began to cry, Kathy doubled down.

“When you say things like, ‘[We] have a huge connection,’ I think that’s the kind of stuff that sounds possessive, territorial, and [like], ‘Get the hell out of my way, he’s mine,’” she said. “That’s not a pretty picture, Theresa.”

After the episode aired, Theresa reflected on the conflict via Instagram.

“This past episode was a bit hard for me to watch. Never in a million years did I think that I was going to find myself involved in drama. That is so not who I am. I just thought that I was able to be open and honest with a new friend about how I was feeling,” she wrote before sharing the advice that Gerry, 72, gave her on the situation.

“Gerry said to me ‘If you, in your heart, don’t believe that you were boastful, you don’t believe that you were doing anything to hurt someone, then I think you should let it go,’” Theresa recalled. “I never ever intended to make Kathy or anyone feel less than.”

Gerry and Theresa got engaged during the Golden Bachelor season 1 finale, which aired last month.

“I came to the realization that you’re not the right person for me to live with,” Gerry told Theresa, faking her out before getting down on one knee. “You’re the person that I can’t live without. Theresa, I love you 1,000 percent. I’m never going to stop believing that every day I choose you. Will you marry me?”

The duo will soon tie the knot in a televised ceremony titled The Golden Wedding, which is set to air on ABC Thursday, January 4, at 8 p.m. ET.