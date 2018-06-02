Big changes ahead! The Kardashian family is preparing for the new normal in this first Keeping Up With the Kardashians promo for the new season.

“Things have really changed,” Kim tells her sisters in the 30-second teaser. At the time, the 37-year-old KKW Beauty founder’s brood was growing, with the addition of Chicago. She welcomed her third child with husband Kanye West — the couple also share North, 4, and Saint, 2 — via surrogate in January.

KUWTK returns this summer on E! pic.twitter.com/dJgX28UlHc — The Wests (@kuwthewests) June 1, 2018

Khloé also has motherhood on the brain in the trailer. “Baby on board!” the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 33, excitedly declares. The new mom gave birth to her first child, daughter True, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson just days after news broke that the NBA player cheated on her with multiple women while she was pregnant.

Meanwhile, Kourtney tries to get her personal life in order. “Work is not important to me,” the 39-year-old mother of Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, with ex Scott Disick tells sister Khloé.

Kris Jenner is there to put things in perspective for her daughters: “Sooner or later, you guys are going to realize how much you all mean to one another.”

Much has changed for the Kardashians since the season 14 finale aired in March. Kylie Jenner’s baby bump made its debut in the episode — the Kylie Cosmetics founder had daughter Stormi, with boyfriend Travis Scott, in February — and Khloé was disappointed to discover she was having a girl.

KUWTK returns to E! this summer, though a premiere date has not been set.

