Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian are at odds in the official trailer for season 5 of The Kardashians.

“You don’t realize, you sometimes have a stick up your —” Kim, 43, told Khloé, 39, in the clip, which Hulu released on Wednesday, May 8. The cameras cut away to a confessional before Kim could finish her sentence.

“You are going through a lot right now, and you’re taking it out on me,” Khloé replied, prompting Kim to emphatically tell her sister to “get out.”

Elsewhere in the teaser, Kim complained that “Khloé is unbearable these days” and told her mom, Kris Jenner, that Khloé is “just very judgmental,” which makes it hard to talk to her.

Khloé also got a touch of brutal honesty from Kourtney Kardashian in the trailer.

“Are you having sex? I wouldn’t think so, to be honest,” Kourtney, 45, told Khloé, who laughed in response.

Kourtney expanded on her blunt remark in a confessional, noting that she hopes Khloé feels “free to go out [and] have fun” now that her ex “Tristan [Thompson] is gone.”

Khloé’s rocky history with Thompson, 27, has played out on past seasons of The Kardashians. The season 2 premiere, which aired in September 2022, documented the birth of the exes’ second baby, Tatum, now 21 months, who was born via surrogate.

During the episode, Khloé spoke candidly about feeling ready to move on from Thompson’s paternity scandal. (News broke in late 2021 that the NBA player fathered son Theo, now 2, with Maralee Nichols around the time that his and Khloé’s surrogate was pregnant with their second baby.)

“Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me,” she said.

Despite Khloé’s tension with Kim in the Kardashians season 5 trailer, she recently gushed about how her sister had her back when it was time for Tatum’s delivery.

“My sister Kim was my prince on a white horse,” she said during a Tuesday, May 7, appearance on the “SHE MD” podcast while discussing her complicated emotions on the day of her son’s birth. “All my family members are sensational, but the way Kim pulled up [was amazing] because she knew [what I was going through].”

Khloé, who also shares daughter True, 6, with Thompson, also emphasized that she and Thompson “get along so well now” despite their ups and downs.

“We’re not meant to be together, but he was meant to be the father of these kids,” she said. “I’ve seen some other fathers that are not great fathers, and I’m very grateful that I have one that wants to be in their lives, that’s active every single day even though he doesn’t live here full time.”

Thompson made a brief appearance in the Kardashians season 5 trailer, making a heart shape with his hands while looking at the camera.

Season 5 of The Kardashians premieres on Hulu Thursday, May 23.