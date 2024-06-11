The Morning Show season 4 will feature a new, yet older, face: Alex Levy’s (Jennifer Aniston) dad.

The role of Martin Levy in the upcoming season was confirmed to TVLine on Tuesday, June 11. Martin is described as a “charming, sharp, deep-thinking man with a sense of humor” who’s in his 70s or early 80s. He will be in about six episodes, the outlet reported.

While it’s unclear if the gig has been slated, Kevin Kline was allegedly in the running to be Alex’s dad. However, TVLine reported that Kline, 76, passed on the opportunity.

The casting announcement comes one day after Us Weekly confirmed that Julianna Margulies, who played journalist and Bradley Jackson’s (Reese Witherspoon) ex-girlfriend Laura Peterson, would not be coming back for season 4.

Us learned from a source that Margulies, 58, was asked whether she had interest in returning to the series for season 4, as well as a potential season 5. Variety reported that Margulies’ decision not to reprise her role came before she made headlines in 2023 for her controversial comments about the war in Gaza.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Marion Cotillard would be joining the crew for season 4 as Celine Dumont, a savvy operator from a European family.

The star-studded cast of The Morning Show, which premiered on Apple TV+ in November 2019, includes Aniston, 55, Witherspoon, 48, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Néstor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Nicole Beharie and Jon Hamm.

While the plot of season 4 has been kept under wraps, showrunner and executive producer Charlotte Stoudt has teased some of her ideas.

“The show will be out after the election,” Stoudt told audience members at PaleyFest in April, adding that she’s struggling to approach season 4 in “an interesting way without being predictive.”

Fans of the series may recall that season 3, which wrapped in November 2023, ended with the cast stopping Paul Marks (Hamm) from selling the network to Hyperion. Meanwhile, Bradley and her brother, Hal (Joe Tippett), turned themselves into the FBI for their role in the January 6 insurrection.

Stoudt noted that they are “absolutely going to play out the consequences” of season 3 “in every sense and for every character.”

“If we asked the audience to go on that ride, then we have to honor that ride,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2023.

Apple TV+ has not yet revealed a premiere date for season 4 of The Morning Show.