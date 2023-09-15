Desean Terry subtly addressed his absence from the upcoming season of The Morning Show.

“Some of y’all have reached out because you were anticipating seeing more of my work on this project that I worked on,” Terry, 44, said in an Instagram video on Thursday, September 14, while wearing a SAG-AFTRA strike shirt. “I can’t say too much about anything because of the stipulation of the SAG-AFTRA strike, because I support my union and everything we’re fighting for, but I did want to come on here and confirm for you all that no, you will not be seeing that character this season.”

Terry played openly gay weekend news anchor Daniel Henderson in the first two seasons of the AppleTV+ series. He told his followers that he felt “disappointed” about his character’s exclusion from season 3.

“But I’m really grateful that there are folks who reached out who felt seen by that role and narrative,” he explained in the clip. “I think in this moment of uncertainty in our union, that as we fight for what we deserve in terms of pay equity, the leaders of our union keep diversity and inclusion top of mind so that we can see more characters and narratives like that one.”

Related: Shocking TV Exits Through the Years All good things must come to an end, even when it comes to TV. Over the years, many television stars have suddenly left their roles — while others have been cut from a series without much notice. Anna Faris announced in September 2020 that she was leaving CBS’ Mom after starring as the lead character […]

While Terry did not call out the show by name, Variety confirmed on Thursday that his contract was not picked up for The Morning Show’s third season. Terry, meanwhile, shared that he plans on pursuing “some passion projects” for the time being and assured fans he would keep them updated on what’s next.

“We need more complex and diverse characters on screen, so it’s always disheartening to see one that we love disappear,” he captioned his Instagram video. “But rest assured, there’s more to come! My creative journey is ongoing and purposeful. Thank you to all the fans who have reached out.”

The first two episodes of The Morning Show season 3 premiered on AppleTV+ Wednesday, September 13, with new episodes set to be added each Wednesday. Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston reprised their roles as Bradley Jackson and Alex Levy, respectively, and were joined by some new faces, including Jon Hamm as Paul Marks and Nicole Beharie as Christina Hunter.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: ‘The Morning Show’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far The newsroom drama is only just beginning. The Morning Show season 2 wrapped up in November 2021, but fans area already thirsty for more of the Apple TV+ drama — and they aren’t the only ones. “I saw Jen Aniston last night,” Reese Witherspoon told Extra in December 2021. “We were talking about [The Morning […]

The show’s latest installment tackles diversity in the workplace, as Christina, a new hire to the network, learns she was the target of a racist remark by longtime UBA chairwoman Cybil Richards (portrayed by Holland Taylor). A trailer for the new season previously teased that a data hack and new ownership will also throw the newsroom for a loop.

The Morning Show has already been picked up for a fourth season.