It may be New Year’s Eve, but The Pussycat Dolls still have Christmas on the brain! Fifteen years after releasing their cover of Eartha Kitt’s classic “Santa Baby,” Carmit Bachar, Jessica Sutta and Ashley Roberts teamed up to shoot a music video for the song as one last present to their fans ahead of 2021.

“When my friend and director Hans Carrillo showed me the new XR [extended reality] technology and a holiday world he created, I instantly thought ‘Santa Baby,’” Bachar, 46, exclusively tells Us Weekly in honor of the Thursday, December 31, premiere. “It was literally days before Christmas, so it may be late, but it’s our gift that keeps on giving!”

Bachar and Sutta, 38, filmed their scenes in Los Angeles, while Roberts, 39, sent in her portion from London for the director to package together with his assistant, Kevin Whitaker.

“It was tricky considering we are all on different continents,” Bachar explains. “[But] we’re excited we got to put our PCD sauce on a classic!”

Sutta, for her part, tells Us that “it was so great to be creative during a pandemic and finally shoot a visual to our song of over 15 years,” noting that she “immediately said yes” when Bachar approached her with the idea. “I knew how fun it was gonna be!” she says.

Robin Antin, who founded the girl group, was also excited to hear that The Pussycat Dolls found a way to stay busy during quarantine after they had to postpone their reunion tour to 2021.

“I’m so happy that Carmit, Jessica and Ashley made this new version of ‘Santa Baby,’ which the three of them did back in the day, produced by Ron Fair,” Antin, 59, tells Us. “It might be my favorite version of all ‘Santa Baby’s. Amazing, Dolls! They sound and look incredible.”

The Pussycat Dolls, which also include Nicole Scherzinger and Kimberly Wyatt, got back together in November 2019 and released their comeback single, “React,” in January.

Watch the exclusive “Santa Baby” music video above!