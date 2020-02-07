The Pussycat Dolls are back and hotter than ever! The recently reunited girl group released their new single, “React,” and its music video on Friday, February 7.

The visual, which was filmed in Los Angeles in January, showcases frontwoman Nicole Scherzinger alongside Carmit Bachar, Jessica Sutta, Kimberly Wyatt and Ashley Roberts as they strut their stuff and nail a heavily choreographed dance routine. At the end of the video, they splash around in water like they did when previewing the track on The X Factor: Celebrity in November 2019.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the official release of “React” since PCD teased it as part of a medley during their comeback performance on the U.K. singing competition. An unfinished demo featuring mainly Scherzinger’s vocals leaked online in January.

A source previously told Us Weekly exclusively that The Pussycat Dolls plan to release an EP of new music early this year. The women are also gearing up for their Unfinished Business Tour, which kicks off in Europe in April and is set to hit North America after shows in Australia and New Zealand.

“We will come to the U.S. very, very soon. You’ll be hearing from us about that,” Sutta, 37, teased to Us at the 2020 Grammy Awards in January, adding that the tour will include “amazing costumes, new choreography” and “pay tribute to old choreography and all of our famous dance moves.”

PCD disbanded in 2010, two years after releasing their second album, Doll Domination. During their initial run as a group, they released hit singles such as “Don’t Cha,” “Stickwitu,” “Buttons,” “When I Grow Up” and “I Hate This Part,” in addition to touring with pop icons such as Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears.

Melody Thornton is the only original member of The Pussycat Dolls who opted not return for the reunion. Troupe founder Robin Antin explained to The Sun in November 2019 that the timing wasn’t right for Thornton, 35, but the door “was and is always open” should she change her mind.

“Like any family, it’s a relationship and you work it out,” Scherzinger, 41, told the newspaper. “It’s natural people are going to disagree and argue. But we always had so much respect for each other. We never had any knockdown, drag-out, crazy fights.”