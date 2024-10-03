‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Renewed for Season 2

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will be back for more drama as the Hulu reality series has been renewed for season 2.

Hulu has greenlit another batch of episodes, confirming the news in a Thursday, October 3, press release. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is renewed for 20 new episodes after the pilot became the most-watched unscripted season premiere.

“There was a philosophical question raised in season 1 which was ‘Can #MomTok survive this?’ The answer unequivocally is yes! Spring 2025 get your dirty sodas ready!” Rob Mills, the executive vice president of unscripted and alternative entertainment at Walt Disney Entertainment, said in a statement.

Season 1 premiered on Hulu in its entirety on September 6. The eight episodes dealt with the aftermath of Utah-based influencer Taylor Frankie Paul’s 2022 claims that she and her husband had been “soft swinging” with fellow Mormon couples. The cast included Taylor and her group of “MomTok” influencer friends, Jen Affleck, Demi Engemann, Whitney Leavitt, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Jessi Ngatikaura and Layla Taylor.

After the show’s debut, its stars addressed one of the biggest misconceptions about Mormons and the MomTok group in particular. “We’re not all swingers,” Whitney exclusively told Us Weekly in September, clarifying that Taylor’s scandal and subsequent divorce from Tate Paul “actually didn’t affect me at all.”

“I think it’d be different if I was actually involved in it, but I wasn’t, so I just took the clout from it,” Whitney said, insisting that the ordeal “didn’t affect me as negatively as it affected others.”

Mayci echoed her costar’s statements. “We’re not all swingers,” she told Us. “You can be a Mormon and wear a crop top and leggings as well.”

“You don’t have to be perfect,” Mayci continued. “You don’t have to be the stereotypical Mormon that people think we’re all supposed to be.”

Taylor, for her part, hoped to move past the headlines, telling Us that the swinging story was not something she wanted “to be known for the rest of [her] life.”

“For the show, I really wanted them to see me and more of me and my personality and a deeper level,” she elaborated. “I feel like I come off so different online than I actually am in a conversation. So I felt like this was my chance to tell my story and get a deeper look into who I am.”

Layla, meanwhile, was empathetic toward Taylor’s personal struggles. “It was just having to remember that we’re all human and that we make mistakes,” Layla told Us, pointing out that Taylor was “in a very hard time in her life and I can’t imagine the whole entire world finding out about her scandal at the same time as us.”

As for Mikayla, she realized a “general” misunderstanding about the group that needed to be cleared up.

“We’re not all just this perfect united front,” she told Us. “I feel like on social media, everyone’s like, ‘Oh, there’s these eight faces on the screen and they’re all dressed in the same outfit. They look unified, they look put together,’ and our show really kind of cuts back on all of that, all the perception. We’re normal, I guess.”

Season 1 ended with lingering questions about the future of MomTok amid divisions within the group. Taylor welcomed her third baby with boyfriend Dakota Mortensen only for Mayci to call his ex to dig into their past relationship, leaving the finale on a cliffhanger. Jen also dealt with tensions in her marriage to Zac Affleck as they considered moving to New York, while Whitney left MomTok.