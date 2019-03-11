You don’t become the longest-running scripted show on primetime television without some A-list help. The Simpsons has hosted hundreds of guest stars in its 30 seasons so far, and the animated Fox show set the Guinness World Record for “Most guest stars featured in a TV series” in 2016. Anne Hathaway even won a 2010 Emmy for her Simpsons voiceover work.

So far this season, Emily Deschanel, Gal Gadot, Tracy Morgan and director Guillermo del Toro have all played themselves on The Simpsons, but they’re not even the most famous celebs to have gotten animated on the show. Check out the video above to see Justin Bieber, Tom Hanks, Betty White and more Hollywood stars get Simpsonized.

