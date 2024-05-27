The Talk may soon be coming to a close, but cohosts Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood and Natalie Morales couldn’t be happier with how the show will end.

“It has been 15 years. You know, we’re so grateful though that we get next season and that we get to end [it] on our own terms,” Kloots, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly at the 49th Annual Gracie Awards Gala in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, May 21. “And we’re gonna give you such a great ending to this beautiful, beautiful show.”

Longtime host Underwood, 60, noted that she and her costars will “remember the great times,” sharing that the cast and crew are like a “family.” She stated: “We hope that people will remember the good times and appreciate the times that we had to get through.”

As for how they will celebrate the show’s conclusion, Underwood told Us, “We are going to Natalie’s house. … She throws the best parties.” Morales, 51, agreed, adding, “I threw a party at my house for my 50th birthday. It is the party to remember, so we have to do something to [go] big for it.”

CBS confirmed last month that The Talk will end with its upcoming 15th season and will air its final episode in December 2024. “The Talk broke new ground when it launched 14 years ago by returning daytime talk to CBS with a refreshing and award-winning format,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios prexy David Stapf shared in a joint statement to Variety. “Throughout the years, it has been a key program on CBS’ top-rated daytime line-up as it brought timely, important and entertaining topics and discussions into living rooms around the globe.”

The statement went on to thank the show’s hosts, which also includes Jerry O’Connell and Akbar Gbajabiamila, as “the millions of viewers who tuned in daily.” The series premiered in 2010 and starred original hosts Sara Gilbert, Holly Robinson Peete, Leah Remini, Julie Chen and Sharon Osbourne.

Ahead of the final season, the cast reflected on their favorite The Talk memories, with Kloots telling Us hers is a “simple little prayer that we do with each other” before each show. “Sometimes it’s just, ‘Jesus, Lord, we really need you today,’” she said.

For Underwood, her favorite moments are trying to pin down O’Connell’s location on-set. “[I’m like], ‘Anybody got eyes on Jerry?’ He’s just so fun,” she joked, adding, “And Natalie, I just love my little gift that shows up occasionally.” Morales jokingly described her occasional presents to Underwood as “the liquid gift.”

Fans will have to wait and see what final season surprises are in store when The Talk returns later this year — including finding out what’s next for its stars after the show’s end. “I think we need to wait to tell it on the show,” Underwood teased.

With reporting by Amanda Williams