The last one standing! The winner was finally announced during the Tuesday, Dec. 19 episode of The Voice. The judges were anxious about the results which lead to Adam Levine completely bashing Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship. Also, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson could not help but throw their shoes on stage during a drag performance to celebrate the end of this season. Here are the seven biggest moments from Tuesday’s finale.

And the Winner is …

After a highly-contested season, the winner of The Voice was finally chosen. In fourth place came country star Red Marlow from Team Blake. Brooke Simpson from Team Miley got third. The winner of the show was pop-rock star Chloe Kohanski from Team Blake, who beat out second place Addison Agen from Team Adam. “I think we’re going to be friends for a long time,” Blake said to the winner. “Maybe you’ll let me open for you one of these days.”

Blake kicked off the finale with a bang!

Blake actually started the finale off with a skit of him traveling through the past to try to make it to the show on time. He traveled back in time to see a baby Miley (who was obviously sticking her tongue out) being pushed in a stroller by Billy Ray Cyrus, who was sporting his signature mullet. Blake even ran into his past self in the Back to the Future theme skit, who also had an identical mullet.

“Cut the hair, man,” Blake told his former self. As if the skit wasn’t enough, Blake rolled up to the finale wearing a jacket that had “Sexiest Man Alive” written on the back in glitter. He was really trying to be the star of the show!

It's been a sexy year for @blakeshelton and he wants the world to know at the #VoiceFinale. 😂 pic.twitter.com/SEnNqJNkYT — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 20, 2017

Gwen is Chloe’s No. 1 Fan

One of Blake’s teammates totally got him to dish about who Gwen’s favorite on the show was! Chloe was buttering Blake up by calling him her “hero” and saying he was the “coolest guy ever.” While she was gushing about her coach, she mentioned Gwen had followed her on Instagram recently. “She loves you,” Blake said. Gwen obviously has good taste since Chloe took home the gold!

Kelly Clarkson Makes Her Voice Debut

Kelly Clarkson will be making her debut as a Voice judge next season, but decided to perform during the finale to get people excited. She performed her latest sassy pop hit “Medicine” and the crowd went wild. “She’s the best,” host Carson Daly said. “We cannot wait.” Neither can we!

Adam Makes a Low Blow

Adam and Blake have always had their problems, but Adam turned to celebrity doctor Dr. Drew for some advice on how to deal with it. “It started off playful and fun and slowly the jokes became hurtful,” Adam said about the country star. “Why would Gwen Stefani date him? Like why? Look at him.” Yikes!

Collaborations Dominate

The finale was full of collaborations between past contestants and the final four. The show started with a knockout performance by Keisha Renee, Adam Cunningham and Bebe Rexha. Some other standouts were Brooke Simpson’s powerful performance of “Titanium” with Sia and Chloe’s crazy nostalgic duet with Billy Idol of “White Wedding.”

That was literally the CUTEST way to “wrap” tonight’s Voice performances. 😉 RT if you’re loving @Sia’s holiday sound. #VoiceFinale pic.twitter.com/0LWLC8NLq7 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 20, 2017

It’s A Drag

Chris Weaver from team JHud got together with some of his fellow drag queens to give a knockout performance of “Bang Bang” by Jessie J, Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande. “This is the first time America is seeing something like this on this type of platform,” Chris said.

The audience and judges loved it. Miley and JHud got down and threw their shoes all over the stage. Jessie J even joined the group for the ending of the performance and it was definitely one of the best of the night.

Tell Us: What was your favorite part of The Voice finale?

