Lisa Horne and Brian Okoye weren’t on The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On for long — but their rocky relationship left an impression on viewers.

On the second episode of season 2 of the Netflix show, which started streaming earlier this month, the couple got into a heated argument after he formed a connection with Riah Nyree. Despite Brian simply following the premise of the show — trying to find a fellow contestant to be in a trial marriage with — Lisa smacked Brian.

“I’ve been talking about the argument and I completely forgot about that. I definitely regret that — it was not my proudest moment whatsoever,” Lisa told Us Weekly. “I’m known to be spicy, but not that spicy. … But I’ve grown from it. I’ve apologized at length to Brian.”

She continued: “I always say, ‘Thank God he’s such a forgiving, loving, graceful man,’ because he comforted me. He’s the one that got hit and he’s making sure I’m OK. It’s great to be with someone, like, who truly cares about how you feel.”

While Lisa was the one to issue Brian the ultimatum — to either get engaged or call it quits — she told Us that she “had doubts” about the show from the beginning.

“Literally the moment [I stepped] into it, it was just kind of like, ‘Whew, wait a minute, what did we just do?’ But, you know, I was still very much committed to it. I still very much wanted to go through the whole thing,” she said. “But obviously, the night of the cocktail party, that’s when I was like, ‘I’m done. I don’t wanna do it anymore.’ But even after the cocktail party, I had my sister soldier [contestant Roxanne Kaiser], who comforted me after the cocktail party. We talked, I cried on her shoulder and I was still willing to [be] like, ‘OK, I’m gonna push through. We’re gonna get through this.’ But obviously, that changed once I found out about the pregnancy.”

Cohost Nick Lachey shocked the cast — and viewers — when he informed the group that Lisa was pregnant, confirming she and Brian were dropping out of the experiment. When Lisa told Brian about the baby news, he said it further complicated his feelings about marriage.

“In that moment, I was saying that, like, I believe that just because you have a child with someone, doesn’t mean that you should be married to them,” Brian told Us. “And not to say that I’m projecting that on our relationship because I did see marriage in our future, right? It just wasn’t in that moment. And I think that having a child can definitely complicate things — especially if you’re not at that point of saying that you’re gonna be committed to somebody for the rest of your life.”

Fans will have to tune into The Ultimatum reunion on Wednesday, August 30, to see whether Lisa and Brian are parents — and/or still together.