Dancing With the Stars cast announcements often stir up controversy, and season 33 is proving to be no different.

The hosts of The View slammed the casting of Anna Delvey during the Thursday, September 5, episode of the talk show, citing her criminal record and ongoing deportation case. Delvey, 33, had to ask U.S. Immigrant and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for permission to compete on the upcoming season.

“I think back to all the families who’ve had family members arrested by ICE, who have gone to the courts to get their dad, or their brother or their mother back, and this woman, they gave her permission to go do this,” Whoopi Goldberg said. “Now, should I think there’s a reason? Is there a two-tiered system here with ICE?”

Sunny Hostin agreed with Goldberg, 68, that Delvey’s moment in the spotlight seems unfair.

“She defrauded so many people and then spent about two years in prison and then had to spend another 18 months in prison for overstaying her welcome and overstaying her visa. So, she committed another crime. And what is, I don’t know, the consequence of it? A bejeweled ankle monitor and a spot on a television show,” Hostin, 55, said. “I like a come-up, but when are there consequences to people’s actions?”

Joy Behar joked that ABC should launch a spinoff series called Dancing With the Felons and theorized that Delvey gets special treatment because “she’s pretty.”

Goldberg shot back, “Well, that’s a little bit of a piss-off. And, you know, I like pretty people too. But I’ve got to say, I’m listening to people bitch about what’s going on at the border, and I listen to people bitch about all these people who shouldn’t be — well, what the hell, man?”

The EGOT winner then said that Delvey’s casting is a“[f–k you] in the face of a lot of people who have been trying to make their way back to this country and families torn apart.”

Delvey was convicted on charges of grand larceny, larceny in the second degree and theft of services in 2019 and sentenced to four to 12 years in prison. She was released on parole in March 2021 before ICE took her into custody for overstaying her visa. The so-called “Fake Heiress” was released from ICE’s custody in October 2022 and then placed on house arrest.

Delvey told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, September 4, that she “kind of got talked into” competing on DWTS.

“I got the permission from ICE and then it was kind of too late to back out,” she explained.

Delvey will hit the ballroom alongside first-time DWTS pro Ezra Sosa. Sosa, 23, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday that Delvey’s prior knowledge of the show is relatively limited.

“[It] is actually super ironic because the only time [Anna] has seen Dancing with the Stars was in jail,” he shared.

Dancing With the Stars returns to ABC and Disney+ Tuesday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET.