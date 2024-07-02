The View is pressing pause on new episodes to give its cohosts a summer break.

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin will all be absent from their usual posts during the first week of July. Instead, the morning talk show will repeat its old broadcasts starting on Monday, July 1. The cohosts will return from their vacation on July 8.

When The View begins again, the cohosts are set to welcome a number of guests, including The Bachelorette season 21 lead Jenn Tran.

Ahead of the break, Brian Teta — the producer of the ABC talk show — denied the cohosts’ on-air attempt to receive a cruise vacation.

In January, TikTok’s Marc Sebastian shared a video calling Goldberg, 68, the “godmother” of the Serenade of the Seas cruise and showing a portrait of her on the ship. Days later, Goldberg confirmed on The View that she had received the title 20 years prior.

Goldberg went on to explain that Sebastian, among others, had begun documenting his 9-month-long experience on the ship via the social media platform and turning it into a “reality show” — which piqued the interest of Behar, 81.

When Goldberg asked whether any of her cohosts could “set sail” for that time frame, Behar adamantly replied, “Yes, I would do it.”

“Brian, can you give me nine months off? Because I would do it. It sounds like such a great trip,” Behar said, before revealing that she had already looked into the cost of the trip and the perks.

Haines, for her part, added that her body could only take the cruise for seven days. “I’d come back two sizes up and hungover,” Haines, 46, quipped. “Like, I cannot do nine months. I’d be a mess.”

Goldberg, meanwhile, followed up on Behar’s request by telling Serenade of the Sea to have a talk with the cohosts. “You should have a conversation with us and see if we can get anyone who can handle it to go take as much time as they could on the ship,” Goldberg said. “The ship is beautiful.”

After Hostin, 55, asked Teta, 47, whether they could experience the trip, he shook his head and shut down the idea. “I want to go,” Behar persisted, while Hostin added, “I do too.”

While the group did not end up taking a trip with Serenade of the Sea, time will tell how they did end up spending their hiatus.

The View airs on ABC weekdays at 11 a.m. ET.