The last hurrah! The final four contestants performed for the last time during part one of the season finale of The Voice on Monday, December 18. Miley Cyrus sang one of her signature hits and Blake Shelton got dissed by one of his teammates. Also, Adam Levine and his contestant showed they are basically best friends. Check out the 5 biggest performances from the finale of the NBC singing show.

Adam Has a New BFF

Addison Agen and Adam have gotten along from the start. Adam admitted they have a huge “chemistry” as collaborators that makes working together so effortless. Addison rocked her cover performance and original single, but truly shined when she got together to perform “Falling Slowly” with her coach.

“You’re all going to cry,” Adam told the viewers before their duet and, boy, was he right. The two sounded like they belonged in a band together, and Addison still couldn’t believe her experience on the show.

“I never thought I would be able to call Adam Levine a friend,” she said.

He also added that even if she doesn’t win, they will always have a relationship because she is a “special person.”

“I am so proud of you,” the Maroon 5 singer said.

Miley Performed “Wrecking Ball”

Miley and her pop singer Brooke Simpson were meant to perform together, so it only seemed fitting they’d sing one of the former Disney star’s classics on the final week of the show. The pair sang “Wrecking Ball,” and Brooke even mentioned bringing in a giant wrecking ball on stage to parody Miley’s iconic video.

“We can set that up,” Miley said.

Miley ended up singing the majority of the chorus, which made it seem like the performance was more for her than Brooke. However, the two did a great job together and it was nice to see Miley revisit her past.

Blake Got Dissed By His Own Teammate

Blake and one of his finalists Red Marlow are apparently like “brothers.” Red felt so comfortable being around Blake that he wasn’t afraid to poke fun at the country star. Blake even suggested that his contestant might be more “country” than he is, and Red didn’t deny it.

“I hate to be that way,” Red said.

Red also called his coach a “goofball” and “an idiot,” which Blake tried to refute.

“I was looking more for ‘coach’ or ‘hero,'” Blake said.

Adam Was Jealous of Miley

Brooke sang an original song “What Is Beautiful,” which made her coach Miley call her a “necessary artist.” Miley was proud of her lone finalist, which made some other coaches jealous.

“I have loved you from day one and I have been sad since day one that you are not on my team,” Adam said.

He added that Miley is “not so bad” and he was proud of the pair for “kicking butts.” Jealousy isn’t cute, Adam!

Chloe Admitted to Looking Up to Miley!

Although Chloe Kohanski is currently with team Blake, she started off with Miley, who she admitted was her idol growing up. Despite that, she’s not unhappy about her journey.

“I wouldn’t want anything to go any differently,” she said.

Blake was also overjoyed to work with the singer, especially leading up to her final performance of “Bette Davis Eyes.”

“I just heard her and thought, ‘Well, there’s a voice. I would buy that record,'” he said. “Ladies and gentlemen, we have a superstar standing on this stage.”

The Voice finale airs on NBC Tuesday, December 19, at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!