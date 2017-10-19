The Voice is pretty entertaining week after week — so just imagine it before the editing. There are “balls” drawings, dad punching and more in this exclusive outtakes video from the battle rounds.

The compilation video opens with Adam Levine naturally strolling by Miley Cyrus’ chair and revealing he was the one who drew on her notepad — a fact that she wasn’t at all surprised by. “No one else writes ‘balls’ on my paper,” she tells him.

Speaking of Cyrus, the outtakes video also gives fans an up-close look at her time on set with her dad, Billy Ray — and they definitely had their fun during the battle rounds. At one point, he stood up to help one artist artist loosen up, and his daughter immediately mocked him. “That’s the most he’s moved in a while,” she said. “He can’t even tie his shoes. Sit down Dad, don’t hurt yourself!”

He has no problem making fun of himself, either. “Every time I play, I realize how bad of a guitar player I am,” he later said during rehearsals. “I’m serious.”

For Levine, he just focused on being silly during the time spent with his artists. While working with team mentor Joe Jonas, he actually asked the now-engaged singer if he could make the “J” silent, and call him “Yo Yonas.”

As for Blake Shelton, everyone knows he likes to crack jokes. So it came as no surprise that while explaining what works to contestants Rebecca Brunner and Esera Tuaolo, he said, “It doesn’t always have to make sense to be good.”

He then referenced the band sitting next to him, Rascal Flatts, and added, “I mean, look at these guys! It makes absolutely no sense whatsoever.”

The Voice airs on NBC Monday and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

