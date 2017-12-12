Almost the end! The four finalists were chosen during the Tuesday, December 12, episode of The Voice. Half of the contestants went home, and there were definitely some big shockers. Here’s what happened.

The Final Few

The group of singers was cut in half this week, with some of the fan favorites leaving. Team Blake Shelton and team Adam Levine got saves right off the bat with Chloe Kohanski and Addison Agen. This is the 13th consecutive season Shelton has had a singer in the finale. The third artist saved was Brooke Simpson, the lone performer from Miley Cyrus‘ team. It was the first time Cyrus has had an artist advance to the final round, and she could not help but jump around with excitement!

So Long for Now

Out of the final 5, Davon Fleming from Jennifer Hudson‘s team and Keisha Renee from team Blake were cut immediately. It was a huge shocker to see two talented and popular singers not even advance to the instant save, but their coaches will no doubt support them on their journeys after the show.

The final three — Adam Cunningham, Noah Mac and Red Marlow — got to perform for the instant save. Mac performed a Harry Styles song and the other two sang country numbers by Alabama and Travis Tritt. The instant results were close, but in the end Marlow is advancing to the finale.

“You have blazed a hell of a path up to this point,” his coach Shelton said.

Major Upsets

JHud will not be represented in the finale. It is her first season on the show and she has been vocal about staying in touch with her teammates. The Oscar winner even said she can’t wait to go to one of Mac’s concerts once the show is over.

“Y’all want to go with me?” she asked the audience.

Also, Shelton is stacked in the finale with two artists with very different styles. He will, of course, be very competitive, especially against Levine. Fans will have to see how Cyrus will navigate her first time coaching during the final round, but one thing is for sure — she won’t go down without a fight.

Here’s who is heading into next week’s finale:

Team Adam: Addison Agen

Team Blake: Chloe Kohanski

Team Blake: Red Marlow

Team Miley: Brooke Simpson

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!