Another round down! Jennifer Hudson had two of her contestants in the bottom three this week during the Tuesday, December 5, episode of The Voice. Fellow coach Blake Shelton also took a second to ponder what his life would be like without country music.

Before They Were on The Voice

The top 8 were solidified after this week’s results episode, and with only two weeks left, tensions were higher than ever. Check out who went home this week on the NBC singing competition!

Blake Says Thanks

Before the dramatic elimination, Shelton told his team about his journey to country stardom. He realized he had made it when his first album went gold, and said he thought he could live off the singing career for two years or so by doing bar gigs.

He added that he, “probably would have been homeless” if he didn’t have his music career.

“I didn’t have a plan B,” he said. It’s a good thing it all worked out!

American Idol Winners

A Close Call

This week was the first results show that featured two contestants going home. The bottom three contestants were Davon Fleming and Shi’Ann Jones from Hudson’s team and Ashland Craft from team Miley Cyrus. The three performed to attempt to save themselves in the live vote, and Hudson got very emotional when she knew she was going to have to say goodbye to someone.

“Regardless what happens, realize the opportunity you have been given,” she said. “You get to determine when it’s over.”

Fleming ended up getting saved, and it kind of seemed like his coach might have guessed that all along. “A vocalist like that does not deserve to be in the bottom nothing on a show called The Voice,” the American Idol alum added.

Blake and Gwen Stefani's Sweetest Moments

Semifinals Bound!

Next week’s semifinals is bound to be dramatic. With so many talented and diverse vocalists still in the competition, there’s no telling who will be going home. Here who is still remaining:

Team Adam Levine: Addison Agen

Team Adam: Adam Cunningham

Team Blake: Chloe Kohanski

Team Blake: Red Marlow

Team Blake: Keisha Renee

Team Miley: Brooke Simpson

Team Jennifer: Davon Fleming

Team Jennifer: Noah Mac

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!