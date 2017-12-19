‘The Voice’ Season 13 Finale: Performers, Finalists and More to Know

It all comes down to this. Coaches Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine and Jennifer Hudson will be joined by finalists Chloe Kohanski, Addison Agen, Brooke Simpson or Red Marlow and only one will be named the season 13 winner of The Voice on Tuesday, December 19.

Here’s everything you need to know about the star-studded finale:

The Finalists Perform With Big Names

Team Blake has both Chloe Kohanski and Red Marlow in the finals. Chloe is set to sing the classic “White Wedding” with Billy Idol while Red will sing “When I Call Your Name” with Vince Gill. Team Adam’s Addison is only 16 years old, but she’ll be accompanied by Norah Jones for a duet of “Don’t Know Why.” Last but not least, Team Miley’s finalist Brooke Simpson will sing “Titanium” with Sia!

The Returnees

Alicia Keys, the coach who took home the W last season on The Voice, will return for the finale and introduce singer Chris Blue, the season 12 winner. He’ll sing his new single “Blue Blood Blues.” Keys is the creative director on Blue’s upcoming album and is set to return as a coach next season of The Voice on Monday, February 26!

The A-Listers

Like every finale, The Voice is bringing in some of the biggest names in music! Kelly Clarkson, who will join the coaches’ panel next season, will hit the stage with a TV debut performance of “Medicine.” Demi Lovato will take the stage and perform “Tell Me You Love Me” and N.E.R.D. will perform “Lemon.” Charlie Puth will sing “How Long,” while Sia will perform “Snowman.” Additionally, Bebe Rexha and Bastille will join past contestants to perform as well!

The Voice finale airs on NBC Tuesday, December 19, at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!