The more you know! Kendall Jenner left no topic off limits in her '73 Questions' video interview for Vogue. While giving a tour of momager Kris Jenner’s Calabasas mansion, the 20-year-old — who recently posed for the September cover of the prestigious fashion magazine — was game for every query thrown her way.

From her unexpected desire to make a cameo on The Bachelorette to her wish for people to pay attention to “[her] ass,” Us Weekly rounded up the reality star turned model’s six wackiest answers.

1. She’d Like to Trade Places With JoJo Fletcher:

Asked which TV show she’d most like to appear on besides Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the catwalk queen revealed that she wouldn’t mind shacking up with 25 eligible suitors. “The Bachelorette,” she said.



2. She’d Prefer If You Paid More Attention to Her Butt:

While her famous sisters — including Kylie Jenner and Kim and Khloé Kardashian — are known for their curvaceous backsides, Kendall understands that her slim silhouette doesn’t receive the same type of attention. When pressed about what she wishes more people would focus on, the brunette beauty simply stated: “My ass.”

3. Kim Kardashian Has a Hidden Toe Talent:

After saying that she’d most likely raid her older half-sibling Kim’s closet, Kendall admitted that the Selfish author’s skills extend beyond expert sartorial choices. “[Kim] can do almost anything with her toes,” the brunette beauty raved. What “almost anything” means, we have yet to learn.

4. Contrary to Rumors, She Isn’t Pregnant With Justin Bieber’s ‘Spirit Child’:

When questioned about the craziest thing she’s ever read about herself on the internet, Kenny said that it was once reported that she was carrying her pal JB’s “spirit child.”



5. Her Spirit Animal Is Tupac Shakur, Because Obviously:

Staying within the realm of spirituality, Kendall was asked what her spirit animal was. Rather than naming her favorite furry creature, the E! personality inexplicably replied: “Tupac Shakur.”

6. Not Even She Knows How to Explain Her Relationship With BFF Gigi Hadid

Kendall was asked to describe her complicated family dynamic with bestie and fellow model Gigi Hadid in as few words as possible, but failed to offer clarity. “Um, so her stepdad is my half-brothers’ stepdad.”



In other terms: Hadid’s stepfather David Foster, who recently split from her mother, Yolanda Foster, used to be married to Linda Thompson, the mother of Kendall’s older half-brothers Brandon and Brody Jenner. Thompson, 66, and Kendall’s dad, Caitlyn Jenner, share Brody, 32, and Brandon, 35. Since Brandon and the former Hills heartthrob are technically Hadid’s ex-stepbrothers, the girls pretty much consider themselves family at this point.

