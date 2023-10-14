The Walking Dead fans are about to get the reunion they’ve been waiting for.

TWD stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira surprised fans at Comic-Con in 2022 to announce that The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live was officially on its way. The six-episode limited series — which will air on AMC — catches up with Rick Grimes (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) after they both exited the OG series in seasons 9 and 10, respectively.

“We … have been cooking something up for you all because we missed you and we owe you the conclusion of this story of Rick and Michonne,” Gurira told the Comic-Con crowd, to which Lincoln added: “I personally can’t wait to get my cowboy boots back on and get the band back together.”

The spinoff — which premieres in February 2024 and is helmed by showrunner Scott Gimble — will focus on an “epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world,” according to Deadline. The pair will face multiple challenges as they try and find their way back to each other, from human and zombie threats alike.

Both Lincoln and Gurira returned for the TWD series finale in November 2022, sharing brief glimpses into their situations after departing the show. While Rick was previously assumed dead, the finale confirmed that he is — barely — still alive and attempting to escape a mysterious threat. Michonne, meanwhile, is gathering clues as she continues her search for her husband.

“I think of the dead all the time,” Rick writes in a letter during the last few minutes of the finale as the faces of past friends appear on screen. “And about the living. Who I lost. I think about them all every day. Their faces. What I learned from them. How they made me who I am. So much more than all of this made me who I am.”

What Is ‘The Ones Who Live’ About?

When Will It Premiere?

The series is set to premiere on AMC in February 2024.

Is There a Trailer?

San Diego Comic-Con attendees were treated with a first look at the series in July 2023, where viewers can hear Michonne saying she “lost someone years ago” — and “found out that he’s alive.”

A second trailer dropped in October 2023, which features flashes of Rick and Michonne, who are still separated, fighting walkers and looking defeated. This time, Rick narrates, seemingly speaking to his lost love. “I tried to get away. Please know I tried. I tried, but I failed. Just know I love you,” he says.

Who Is in the Cast?

In addition to Lincoln and Gurira, Pollyanna McIntosh will return as Jadis after previously appearing in three seasons of TWD. Newcomers Lesley-Ann Brandt and Terry O’Quinn will play Pearle and Beale, respectively, while Matt Jeffries rounds out the cast as another new character. Gurira will also serve as co-producer.