Andie MacDowell has a shining reputation in Hollywood, with beloved film and TV roles spanning decades. However, her The Way Home costars told Us Weekly that the actress’ real-life persona might surprise fans.

“Everything,” Evan Williams, who plays Elliot on the Hallmark series, told Us exclusively when asked what about MacDowell, 66, would surprise viewers.

Chyler Leigh, who plays MacDowell’s daughter on the series, got into specifics about her beloved costar. “She’s one of the most fascinating people I’ve ever met,” Leigh 42, told Us. “She’s one of the kindest. And she is a caretaker to all of us.”

Leigh added that when she got sick while filming The Way Home, MacDowell came to her rescue with an I.V. drip, soup and juice “because she is a mother” and “that’s who she is.” Leigh also shared one of MacDowell’s most surprising habits:

“She hilarious, eccentric, funny as all get out and she might kill me for saying this, but probably one of the top — I would be the other one — swearers on set. Off camera,” Leigh said.

On The Way Home, Leigh plays Kat, who reunites with her estranged mother, Del (MacDowell), when she returns to her small Canadian farm town after 20 years. Along with Kat’s daughter, Ali (Sadie Laflamme-Snow), the women embark on a journey to repair their relationships in the present while learning about their family’s past.

Leigh and Williams, 39, weren’t shy in sharing their love for MacDowell, but they were also candid about their love for one another.

“Not only did you do a fantastic job with the lines, you’re also just a great actor,” Williams told Leigh when asked by Us which costar flubs their lines the most. “I don’t say it enough. You’re really great. And that’s why people loved you as Lexie Grey [on Grey’s Anatomy] and they loved you on Supergirl and they love you in this. It’s a total privilege to have you on our show, so thank you.”

Williams couldn’t help but end with a playful retort for his costar: “But she flubs her lines all the time.”

Leigh admitted that she has trouble with her lines every now and then, sharing that sometimes “there’s math and I can’t math it.”

Williams had her back once again. “I will say, Chyler has the hardest lines,” he told Us. “I remember there was that one time where we were in the taxi and I was running the lines with you for that speech you had to do, and it was like a Gordian Knot. I couldn’t even tell which way the page was.”

For more costar secrets from The Way Home cast — including their favorite onset prank — check out the exclusive video above.

The Way Home season 2 is streaming on Peacock now.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi