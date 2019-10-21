



Getting real with celebs. Theresa Caputo knows a thing or two about getting guests to open up — even when they’re famous. During a recent visit to the Us Weekly studio, the medium detailed her visits with celebs on the new season of Long Island Medium.

While filming season 14, she had a reading scheduled with Lauren Burnham, and her husband, Arie Luyendyk Jr., came along too.

“It was insane. I don’t know when people come, if they’re a fan or if they’re not a fan. It doesn’t matter to me,” Caputo, 53, told Us Weekly exclusively. “When I found out later that he was a skeptic, I was like, ‘What? No way!’ Oh, my God, the things that happened during his reading … insane!”

Although he only came “to be a supporter of his wife,” the reality star revealed more spirits came out directed at the former Bachelor.

“That’s what I always say about spirits. It’s not what we want. It’s what we need,” she explained. “Sometimes we don’t realize what we need until we attend something like that.”

During this season, Caputo also spoke with Kim Kardashian, which she called “beautiful” and “amazing” — and had one extremely moving celebrity reading.

“Louis Anderson was an extremely emotional reading. In the past, Kelsey Grammar had such a powerful experience,” she said. “They received healing messages.”

Long Island Medium airs on TLC Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

