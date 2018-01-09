Wedding bells may be ringing! This Is Us star Chris Sullivan spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about whether or not Toby and Kate will tie the knot during season 2.

“I heard that we might too, so I guess keep watching and maybe we’ll walk down that aisle,” Sullivan told Us at the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7.

While Sullivan would not confirm that the characters are going to get married in season two, he did tease what he thinks their wedding would be like.

“I guess we’ll figure out what the writers decide to do. They could go either way … Kate’s a pretty classy lady, Toby’s a pretty out there gentleman, sometimes. So we’ll see how their tastes combine,” the 37-year-old actor told Us.

In addition to their engagement, Toby and Kate (played by Chrissy Metz) are also dealing with the aftermath of their miscarriage. Sullivan played coy about whether or not the onscreen couple would try again to start a family: “I’m not sure, we’ll see how that progresses.”

When asked about another member of the Pearson family, the Guardians of the Galaxy 2 star said Kevin (played by Justin Hartley) will be “just fine” after his relapse and drunk driving incident.

“He’s a strong guy,” Sullivan explained.

Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Beth on the NBC hit, also spoke to Us about Kevin at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

“I hope so, Susan hopes so. We’ll see,” Watson teased about Beth forgiving her brother-in-law for unknowingly driving drunk with his niece in the car. “There has to some kind of resolution, I hope. But, you know, he’s in the dog house for a little while.”

She added that fans have not seen the last of Beth and Randall’s (played by Sterling K. Brown) foster care story line.

“We are still interested in fostering, so now that Déjá is gone, it’s going to be the next steps in that journey.” When asked if Déjá is going to return to Beth and Kevin, Watson simply shrugged.

This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!