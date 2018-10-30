Kevin enlisted Randall’s help when he couldn’t let go of his unanswered questions about their father’s past during the Tuesday, October 30, episode of This Is Us. Elsewhere in “Kamsahamnida,” Beth struggled with unemployment and Kate encouraged Toby amid his battle with depression.

Brother to Brother

Kevin (Justin Hartley) dwelled on Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) time in Vietnam after seeing his necklace on an unidentified woman in the photo Mr. Robinson gave him. Zoe (Melanie Liburd) urged him to stop thinking about it so much, so Kevin turned to Randall (Sterling K. Brown) instead. Randall told his brother that their father made it clear he didn’t want his kids to know about his war experiences.

Meanwhile, Kevin volunteered to help Randall with his campaign after his sibling realized the former Manny’s popularity with the South Korean community in Philadelphia. A young man named Jae-won (Tim Jo) called Randall out for using Kevin’s stardom to register voters, but when Randall made a speech about his care for the area, he won over Jae-won, who offered to become Randall’s campaign manager.

Kevin also revealed that he couldn’t move past his obsession. He even wondered if Jack was in love with the woman in the photo. Kevin later asked Zoe to accompany him to Vietnam so he could track down the woman and figure out his dad’s story.

No Girl Scout

Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) was still looking for a job after being fired. During her downtime, she offered to help Tess (Eris Baker) and Annie (Faithe Herman) with their Girl Scout cookie sales. However, Beth was not on top of it, causing Tess to talk back to her mother and Beth to snap at her. Deja (Lyric Ross) later told Beth that she should share her feelings with Randall if she was sad.

When she did just that, Randall suggested that she come work on his campaign because they were a dynamic duo and he needed a solid team to win. After first turning down what she perceived as a “pity job,” Beth agreed to join her husband.

Holding On

Toby (Chris Sullivan) was suffering despite being back on his antidepressants for several weeks. Kate (Chrissy Metz) continuously turned to Rebecca (Mandy Moore) for advice, but the matriarch eventually told her daughter that she would learn to make decisions for herself, Toby and their baby. Toby expressed to Kate that he was worried she would leave him, but she assured him she would help him through this struggle, for better or for worse.

The Boxer

In flashbacks, Randall asked Jack to teach him to box because he wanted to be more like his dad. While Rebecca wasn’t happy about her husband participating in the sport, she caved when Jack, who used boxing as an outlet to work through things he couldn’t talk about, opened up about boxing with his brother as a kid.

This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

