Seeing life from Miguel’s point of view. The Tuesday, May 3, episode of This Is Us took fans on an emotional journey. Titled, “Miguel,” the episode didn’t follow the Pearson family, but instead, gave an inside look at fan-favorite character Miguel (Jon Huertas).

Through flashback clips, fans watched as Miguel and his family moved to the United States when he was a child. This Is Us also showcased the hardships that he faced during his adult life, which included getting a job.

One poignant scene showcased Miguel waiting for a job interview. He was eventually called into the interview room as “Mike.” After accepting the position, he noted that he lied about his name on the application because Miguel didn’t get a call back, however, Mike did.

As he got more successful in his career, Miguel had a strained relationship with his father. One flashback scene showed them getting into an argument on Christmas Eve. After he left the family home, Miguel met up with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) at a bar to celebrate the holiday. It’s revealed that, ironically, Rebecca didn’t care much for Miguel during the early days of their friendship. Of course, they ultimately became close and developed feelings for each other.

Earlier this season, flashback scenes showed that Miguel moved to Houston after Jack died. The episode showed that he reconnected with Rebecca on Facebook eight years after moving away.

“The first time I ever felt homesick in my life was when I left you on that porch,” he told her during their first real date. They shared a kiss and started a relationship.

A separate flashback scene took place during the Pearson family Thanksgiving — where all secrets are revealed — when Rebecca and Miguel shared their romantic relationship with Kate (Chrissy Metz), Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown).

After Kevin showed anger for his mother’s new relationship, Miguel said, “I loved your father. I loved him so much. I am in love with your mom now.”

Back in the present day, it has been a couple of months since Kate and Phillip (Chris Geere) got married. Viewers watched as Miguel completed his daily routine with a newly replaced hip. Every morning, he would take care of Rebecca before her nurse arrived.

Ahead of the Pearson’s annual Thanksgiving, Miguel woke up to find Rebecca out of bed and dancing in the snow. While coaxing her back into the house, he fell and got badly bruised. After finding out what happened, Kate, Kevin and Randall convinced their parents to get full-time care.

“I have failed everything else in my life,” Miguel told them. “I am not leaving her side. … As long as she needs me. I’m not going anywhere.”

After watching as Miguel’s health started to decline, Kevin visited his stepfather’s son, Andy (William Rubio), and told him that his father “may not have a lot of time left.” The show then jumped to the family’s Christmas celebration where Andy is present alongside the Pearsons.

Miguel’s episode ended with his death and a flashback scene of the first time he and Rebecca spoke. As the Pearson family spread his ashes, there was a voiceover of the younger Rebecca asking Miguel to tell her his story.

“I don’t know, but it’s a good question,” Miguel replied. “Ask me again later.”

This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

