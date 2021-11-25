Going out with a bang — and a lot of tears. The final season of This Is Us is right around the corner and the first look teased an emotional journey ahead.

In the first trailer, released on Thursday, November 25, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) looks back at some of her favorite memories while wondering what’s next.

“Sometimes I think about what my very last memory will be before the candle goes out,” she says as “Time After Time” plays. “I don’t know how much longer I have before things get worse. … I’m not worried about forgetting about the big stuff. It’s the little things I’m not ready to let go of.”

The hit series was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Sterling K. Brown‘s performance and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Chris Sullivan‘s performance.

Earlier this year, Moore, 37, reflected on the meaningful message that the show has been trying to share since its debut in 2016.

“Memory is the glue in the way we parse out our stories,” the Princess Diaries actress explained to The Los Angeles Times in June. “We ask our audience to look at their own lives in the same way, out of order, sort of inviting people to think back to their childhood or romanticize what they think their future is going to be. I know it’s just a television show but I feel a certain responsibility, we all do, because it’s like we’re holding up a mirror to the audience, perhaps unlocking conversations about their own lives and maybe forcing them to ask tough questions about choices they’ve made.”

At the time, Moore was enjoying her break before filming because of the pressure that came from wrapping up the show well.

“I’m getting ready for what [creator] Dan Fogelman has told me is going to be a really challenging year,” the New Hampshire native added. “I’m going to have to save all my tears, calibrate all my adrenals, get myself into a stable place before all of that gets wrecked and ruined!”

One month later, Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate Pearson, teased what fans can expect when it comes to saying goodbye to such an emotional show.

“I think the [audience will] feel that bittersweet feeling that I think a lot of the episodes leave you with,” Metz, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly in July. “I think they will feel like a sense of closure and some bittersweet memories.”

Although the Florida native wasn’t looking forward to the end, she choose to focus on the positive aspects of filming.

“You know when you go to a party and everyone’s cool, and then it gets really good, like, when there’s 30 minutes left? That’s what it feels like. It’s like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s just getting good and now we’re leaving,'” the singer told Us. “It doesn’t mean that you didn’t have an incredible last 30 minutes or incredible time at the party, but you’d rather go instead of being like, ‘Oh, we overstayed our welcome’ or ‘Oh, that was so boring. That party was awful. I’m never going back to his house!’ So I understand that good things must come to an end.”