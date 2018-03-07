Don’t believe all the conspiracies! Sterling K. Brown is used to fans deciphering clues while watching This is Us, but reveals that sometimes what you see is what you get. The actor sat down with Us Weekly to talk about fan theories, how the cast lightens the mood on set and just how many boxes of tissues they really go through in one day. Watch the video above!

Following the episode with the Emmy winner’s pragmatic Randall appearing in a flash-forward scene, which left the actor “mad,” fans began wondering if his wife on the show, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), was going to die since Brown was not photographed with a wedding ring.

“Beth is not going anywhere,” Brown told Us at a February 27 event for Clorox in celebration of a new arts and mentoring center for at-risk youth in Harlem, New York. “She’s going to be around for the long haul. It just lets you know that every picture people will pick apart. Sometimes, it’s just a picture.”

That doesn’t mean the fans are always wrong. Viewers kept guessing for months on how Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) passed away, and it turns out, someone actually got it right.

“I remember someone at PaleyFest had a list of all these theories on how he was going to die. One of them was a house fire and we were like, ‘Oh, good one,’” Brown explained to Us. “We all knew it was a house fire. She didn’t ask for our reaction, so it was like, ‘We dodged a bullet.’”

To find out what it was like the last day on set for season 2 of This is Us, watch the video above!

This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

