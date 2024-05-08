Tiffany Haddish experienced her first orgasm at 17 years old while watching a Nicolas Cage movie — and she told him years later.

The actress, 44, recalled the experience during her latest book of essays — titled I Curse You With Joy, released on Tuesday, May 7 — and explained that she had gone on a date to see Face/Off with then-boyfriend Jerry.

“We started kissing, and then we really got into it. His hands were everywhere — on my face, in my hair, on my thighs. He went for a little t—ty action, and then he crept his fingers up my skirt,” she wrote. “I closed my eyes and gave myself over to the pressure. Just as things were about to go off, I opened my lids and there was Nicolas Cage onscreen.”

She added: “His piercing blue eyes were looking into my soul as I was achieving a momentous moment for the first time in my life.”

From that moment on Haddish wrote she “always felt a little something-something” when watching one of Cage’s movies. Then, they got a chance to work together.

Haddish starred alongside Cage, 60, in the 2022 movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

“What Nic Cage brough out was the memory of my first Big O. There was a movie running in my head, but it was not the one we were filming.” Haddish wrote, noting she just “stared at those blue eyes like I was hypnotized.”

Initially, Haddish refrained from telling Cage her orgasm story in fear of being “very inappropriate” but he encouraged her to share.

“So, I told him all about how I got off at Face/Off,” she recalled. “There. I’d said it. I was either going to be able to do this job now or I was going to be fired. Nicolas Cage’s eyes crinkled way up as he cracked up laughing. ‘That’s crazy. That’s a crazy story.’”

Haddish wrote that telling Cage her story was “a reboot” and allowed her to “relax and say my lines.” The comedian joked, “I did get a little tingle when I watched his eyes during the playback.”

While each chapter in I Curse You With Joy ended with a lesson from Haddish, this particular essay didn’t have one.

“Just a story about how I couldn’t do my job until I shared the unbearable weight of my first big O with Nicolas Cage,” she joked.