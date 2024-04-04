Rebel Wilson is getting candid about her experience with sexual pleasure.

In her memoir Rebel Rising, which was released on Tuesday, April 2, Wilson, 44, shared that she experienced her first orgasm at the age of 39 in 2019, which she labeled her “Year of Love.” During that time, the actress went out on dates with around 50 men — and slept with two of them — but didn’t “truly” have an orgasm until she began experimenting with her own body.

“I’d never really learned about orgasms,” she wrote, noting that she “never really thought” about her own pleasure when having sex. “It was more about the guy climaxing, and then pretty quickly sex was over. And while I had experienced pleasure, I don’t think at this point I’d truly had an orgasm. I might’ve thought I had.”

Wilson added that after buying sex toys and educating herself on the topic, she was able to climax while pleasuring herself solo. “Is this what I was missing out on?” she recalled thinking at the time.

Related: Celebrities Share Sex Confessions Over the Years TMI! From Armie Hammer to Angelina Jolie, see which famous stars have spoken candidly about their sex life in the press

“My research for my Year of Love taught me that there was so much more to sex than just the guy getting off,” she continued. “I should have been orgasming too. That should have been a priority.”

Wilson previously revealed to People in March that she lost her virginity at age 35, which she also included as an anecdote in her memoir. Calling herself a “late bloomer,” she told the outlet that she wanted to reassure individuals that “not everybody has to lose their virginity as a teenager.”

“People can wait till they’re ready or wait till they’re a bit more mature,” she explained. “And I think that could be a positive message. You obviously don’t have to wait until you’re in your thirties like me, but you shouldn’t feel pressure as a young person.”

When her book hit shelves on Tuesday, it was revealed that Wilson lost her virginity to ex Mickey Gooch Jr, whom she dated for a few months in 2015.

“Micks, I know this might be news to you if you are reading this, but yes I lost my virginity to you,” Wilson, wrote. She later confirmed to The New York Times on Wednesday, April 3, that the producer was the “first person” to read her book “so he knows now.”

In the memoir, Wilson recalled ‘high-fiving” herself after having sex for the first time, sharing that her mother’s cancer diagnosis played a large role in her decision to be intimate with someone. “Life IS short,” she explained. “I didn’t want to live my life without experiencing sex. Experiencing love. I put it out into the universe that I was finally ready. I was going to feel the fear and just do it.”

Related: 'Pitch Perfect' Cast's Dating Histories: Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson, More While Pitch Perfect fans were all about Anna Kendrick and Skylar Astin’s characters’ in-universe relationship, the cast has had their fair share of dating experience in real life, including one Pitch Perfect marriage. Anna Camp, who portrayed Bellas’ leader Aubrey, married Astin in 2016, four years after the first film was released. However, their relationship […]

The Pitch Perfect star also described how she prepared for the event, which included watching porn and using a vibrator. “I’d imagine having sex and being intimate and everything would always be in my head,” she wrote. “Now I’m someone who lives much more in my body. And I’m loving it. Now I actually have a boyfriend and he’s handsome and rich to boot.”

Wilson confessed that she would’ve “explored [her] sexuality more” if she had “been born 20 years later.,” adding, “I just knew I was attracted to men, and that was the normal thing.”