Tiffany Haddish has been a comedy force since landing her breakthrough role in Girls Trip, but she’s also faced some challenges throughout her career.

Haddish portrayed the sex-positive character Dina, who went on a blowout getaway with a circle of friends played by Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Regina Hall in the 2017 movie.

As Haddish’s star continued to rise, her personal life often made headlines. In 2019, she started dating rapper Common after they met on the set of The Kitchen. They ultimately split in 2021.

“[It was] the healthiest, the funnest [sic] relationship I’ve ever had. It’s where I felt safest out of all the relationships I’ve ever had,” she told The Washington Post in July 2023, claiming Common dumped her over the phone. “It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course.’ And I was like, ‘OK. Like, you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. OK?’”

Keep scrolling to revisit Haddish’s ups and downs over the years:

January 2018

While Girls Trip was Haddish’s big break as an actress, she saw it as just another item on her résumé.

“Girls Trip, it was like, ‘Oh, good I got a job,’” Haddish told Vanity Fair. “The big moment for me was doing stand-up on The Arsenio Hall Show, to me, that was bigger than me doing Def Comedy Jam, that was bigger than me doing Live at Gotham, or The Tonight Show, or anything like that because I remember being a little girl watching [the original] Arsenio Hall Show, wishing I could hang out with Arsenio, be Arsenio’s friend, or something in some kind of way.”

She continued at the time: “And then as I got into comedy like, ‘Oh man, if I could do comedy, I’m there.’ And then it went away. And then when it came back, I was like, ‘Oh, this is my chance.’ And when I finally got a chance to do stand-up on there, to me that was like, ‘I made it. Whatever comes after this is cake.’”

September 2018

Haddish won her first major acting accolade, an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, for her Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

December 2019

When Haddish reconnected with her birth father at age 27, she learned that she has Jewish ancestry. To commemorate her newfound heritage, Haddish studied for her own bat mitzvah. The service, which she called her “Black Mitzvah,” took place on her 40th birthday and inspired a Netflix special.

“It’s called Black Mitzvah for a reason — because I’m Black, and on that same day, I’m gonna have my bat mitzvah, and then I’ll be an official grown woman,” she said in an Instagram video. “‘And what do you mean you’re Black and you’re having a bat mitzvah, Tiffany?’ Well, don’t know if y’all know this about me, but I’m Jewish. I’m Jewish by DNA. I did my 23 & Me.”

She noted: “So, because of my father, I want to honor him and our ancestors. I want to do something that represents growth and maturity. And I want to teach. That’s what I’ve been put on this planet to do: teach. And Judaism is all about that: teaching, learning, sharing stories.”

March 2021

Haddish has been nominated for two Grammy Awards, taking home her first trophy at the 2021 ceremony for her narration of her Black Mitzvah comedy album. Her win was announced while she was filming the TV series Kids Say the Darndest Things.

“I just won a Grammy. I just what? I just won a Grammy? Are you serious?” Haddish asked her producer while filming. “You know a Black woman hasn’t won in that category since 1986? Yeah, a Black woman hasn’t won for best comedy album since Whoopi Goldberg.”

November 2021

News broke in November that Haddish and Common ended their year-long relationship.

January 2022

Us Weekly confirmed on January 14 that Haddish was arrested in Atlanta for driving under the influence after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel. She was released on bond several hours later.

“I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man. And God went ahead and sent me four … in uniform,” she said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on January 24. “And now I got a really great lawyer, and we’re going to work it out. I’ve got to get my asking of things to God a little better!”

September 2022

Haddish and fellow comedian Arie Spears were named in a lawsuit accusing them of encouraging two underage siblings to perform lewd acts on camera for a Funny or Die sketch. Haddish and her legal team dismissed the claims as “meritless.” (Spears also denied the claims.)

The plaintiffs ultimately dismissed their lawsuit several days later.

“Oh, I lost everything. All my gigs … gone,” Haddish told TMZ after the legal battle. “I don’t know, bro. … I don’t have no job.”

July 2023

Haddish revealed to The Washington Post that she suffered her eighth miscarriage. “I’ve got a uterus shaped like a heart. It just won’t keep anything in,” she explained. “[I didn’t] want people saying: ‘Are you OK? Are you alright?’ Like a wounded animal, I just rather go in a cave by myself. Lick my wounds.”

Earlier that month, Haddish told Rachel Bilson on her “Broad Ideas” podcast that her pregnancy losses had “a lot to do” with her endometriosis, which was initially misdiagnosed.

November 2023

Haddish was arrested for another DUI on November 24 in Beverly Hills. Local police officers responded to a call after Haddish was seemingly found sleeping in her car while the vehicle was running. She did not immediately address her arrest.