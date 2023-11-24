Tiffany Haddish has been arrested for driving under the influence for the second time in two years, Us Weekly can confirm.

Several outlets reported that the comedian, 43, was cited by Beverly Hills, California, police officers on Friday, November 24, where she was handcuffed and escorted into the back of their vehicle.

According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, law enforcement officers received a call about an individual stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive, seemingly sleeping while the car continued running. When officers arrived on the scene, they arrested Haddish for a DUI. According to TMZ, she is expected to be released later on Friday.

Haddish was performing at the Laugh Factory in West Hollywood several hours earlier for a special Thanksgiving set. The venue had hosted its 43rd annual free feast for locals.

After the show concluded, Haddish went out to celebrate. She posted Instagram footage of herself dancing at Yachtley Crew’s concert on Thursday, November 23.

“What up, y’all? Now, I’m in Inglewood [and I’m] trying to go to the Habesha party,” she quipped in a follow-up video on Thursday night. “Trying to get my East African on. You know, I’ve been partying with the white people. Now, I’m trying to party with my East Africans and they won’t let me in the club. They won’t let the hot dish in.”

Haddish was previously arrested for a DUI in January 2022. Us confirmed at the time that local Atlanta officers responded to a call of someone sleeping behind the wheel. The actress was booked for a DUI and improper stopping on a roadway. She was released several hours later after posting a $1,666 bond.

“I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man. And God went ahead and sent me four … in uniform,” Haddish joked during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon later that month, also poking fun at her breakup from Common. “And now I got a really great lawyer, and we’re going to work it out. I’ve got to get my asking of things to God a little better!”

She concluded: “I wasn’t expecting it.”

If you or anyone you know is facing substance abuse issues, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information 24/7.