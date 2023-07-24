Tiffany Haddish made a rare comment about her fertility struggles and her experience with miscarriages.

The comedian, 43, candidly discussed her attempts to become a mother, telling The Washington Post in an interview published on Monday, July 24, about her past conversation with a nurse, “Well I’m going to be honest with you, this would be my eighth [miscarriage].”

Haddish initially made a decision not to publicly address her pregnancy losses. “I’ve got a uterus shaped like a heart. It just won’t keep anything in,” she continued. “[I didn’t] want people saying: ‘Are you OK? Are you alright?’ Like a wounded animal, I just rather go in a cave by myself. Lick my wounds.”

Earlier this month, the Haunted Mansion star discussed the emotional toll that her past miscarriages have taken on her.

“I had a lot of miscarriages. That has a lot to do with the endometriosis and misdiagnosis and all that stuff,” she said during the July 15 episode of Rachel Bilson‘s “Broad Ideas” podcast. “Those miscarriages were as painful as a motherf—ker. I feel like a piece of my soul died every time. I don’t know if I am capable and I feel like that was God’s birth control [telling me], ‘He is not the one. That is not who you are supposed to be having a baby with.'”

Haddish previously opened up about her interest in adoption, telling now-ex-boyfriend Common in a November 2020 episode of his “Mind Power Mixtape” podcast, “I just want to bring to them survival skills, share everything that I know with them. Between 6 and 10, get them right in there, because you can mold their mind. They’re still malleable in a lot of ways until they’re 21, that’s what I think.”

Before news broke about the couple’s split in November 2021, Haddish said she halted plans to expand her family.

“I had to put a pause on that [adoption] process because my business has picked up, and I feel when you take a child [in], you really need to be able to focus on them,” she exclusively told Us Weekly that same month. “I want to raise it. I want to raise the child. I want to give the child my knowledge and my love.”

Haddish continued: “So I want to finish up a few more things, so that I can really focus. It’s one thing to have a dog and a garden and take care of that. But to have another human being that needs me and that I’m responsible for. I want to be present. I want to be all the way present. I don’t want somebody else doing that work.”

The Girls Trip star also shared what she’s most excited for when it comes to starting a family.

“Sharing everything that I know and pouring it into them and watching it manifest through their actions and their abilities,” she added at the time. “Also having somebody to watch TV with and laugh with that thinks I’m cool. Even if it’s only for a few years, kids are thinking for just a little while. Also somebody to teach all my recipes to and to be able to share this life, share this journey, with. [Somebody I can] be a beacon for and a safe place.”