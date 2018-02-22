Move over, Adam Devine! The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards will be hosted by comedian Tiffany Haddish, the star announced on her Instagram on Thursday, February 22. “So I got some Great News Everybody! I will be hosting the MTV Movie and TV Awards … make sure you watch Monday June 18th on MTV,” Haddish wrote. “The Awards will be in Los Angeles and it will be fun! #MTVAwards #SheReady #godisgood #mtv.”

The show will air in June and the categories and nominees will be announced at a later date.

Haddish, 38, was one of the breakout stars of 2017, earning praise for her hilarious role in Girls Trip alongside Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Regina Hall. She also became the first black female stand-up comedian to host Saturday Night Live, taking the reigns on the November 11 show. In December 2017, she released her memoir, The Last Black Unicorn.

The comedian recently revealed in an interview with Vulture that although she’s worked incredibly hard to get to where she was, sometimes it’s still shocking. “Some days, I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s exactly what I worked for, and I manifested it ten years ago. I didn’t know how I was going to get here, but I got here,’” she told Vulture last month. “And sometimes, it’s like when they asked me to read the Oscar nominations. I couldn’t even go to sleep afterwards!”

She also added that when she heard Mark Walhberg had said he wanted to work with her, she was “floored” by the news. “I was like, ‘Whaaaaaaaaat? He knows who I am?’” she said. “I wonder if he’s willing to rap and dance and sing with me on something.”

The 2017 show was hosted by Adam Devine. Previous hosts include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart and Amy Schumer.

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air Monday, June 18 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

