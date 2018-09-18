Can’t say she didn’t try! Tiffany Haddish arrived at the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 17, with her trophy from last week’s Creative Arts Emmys in tow.

During the Governors Ball, the Girls Trip star, 38, walked over to the engraving station inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. She leaned over the counter and tried to convince the staff to engrave her Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, which she earned for hosting a November 2017 episode of Saturday Night Live.

“She was smiling and holding it and leaning in, talking to a woman,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly. “[She] appeared to be trying to reason with or appeal to them.”

The engravers ultimately denied Haddish’s request and she gave up. “They don’t have it,” the actress told Us exclusively.

Carrying her un-engraved Emmy, the comedian and her group of friends walked straight to the elevators and left the star-studded party, where some guests enjoyed Sterling wines.

Haddish still had her shining moment, though. She spoke with reporters backstage at Monday’s ceremony to share the acceptance speech she didn’t get to give at the September 8 Creative Arts Emmys.

“It felt really good,” she said about being the first black stand-up comic to host SNL. “I was doing my research when they asked me to host and I asked advice for other women that have done it and there weren’t any. I even called Whoopi Goldberg for advice, and she was like, ‘Bitch, you the first!’”

With reporting by Brody Brown

