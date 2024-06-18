TikTok has been helpful in growing brands since its creation – which is why the app is choosing to present the TikTok Influential Awards.

On Tuesday, June 18, TikTok and Influential, an AI-powered technology and the largest influencer marketing company in the world, hosted the TikTok Influential Awards during the Cannes Lions festival. The event, hosted by TikTok star Josh Richards, presented awards to brand CMOs who have used TikTok as core to their strategy.

“At Influential, we believe that creators play a key role in helping brands find their voice,” Ryan Detert, CEO of Influential, shared in a press release. “We’re so excited to be presenting the TikTok Influential Awards at Influential Beach during Cannes this year to celebrate some of the best CMOs that have truly leaned into trends and are operating their brand and advertising strategies as TikTok first.”

The Global Head of Marketing Partnerships and Industry Education at TikTok, Melissa Yang, also echoed Detert’s statement adding that TikTok is “redefining entertainment and allowing brands the space to be creative and innovative storytellers.”

“Brands are continuously pushing the envelope and creating engaging, fun and impactful content that truly resonates with the TikTok community and drives action,” she said in a statement. “We are honored to partner with Influential to celebrate these brands and CMOs who are pushing the boundaries and creating truly entertaining content on TikTok.”

At the two-hour awards ceremony at Influential Beach, TikTok stars on the app including Natalie Mariduena, Matt Steffanina, Steven He, Rapping Chef, Ian Boggs, Leo González, Avani Gregg, Madi Monroe, McKenzie Brooke, Ali Chebbani and Markell Washington presented awards to the top CMOs in 12 different categories: Vibey, Sheesh, Strong POV, Shooketh, GOAT, Main Character, Fire Green Flag, PeriodT, No Cap, Rent-Free and Drip.

Esi Eggleston, the CMO of Unilever, took home the Vibey award for keeping their Brands TikTok famous, while Tammy Henault, the CMO of the NBA, received the SHEESH award for the CMO who delivers non-stop action and unforgettable moments.

Several other CMOs brought home trophies from the ceremony including the CMO of J.M. Smucker Company, Gall Hollander, for Strong POV, the CMO of Campbell Soup Company, Linda Lee, for the Shooketh award, the CMO of the NFL, Tim Ellis, for the GOAT award, the Head of Integrated Media at Nike, Catherina Kowsoloea, for the Main Character award, the CMO of Ulta, Michelle Crossan-Matos, for the Fire award, the CMO of Chime, Vineet Mehra, for the Green Flag award, the CMO of e.l.f., Korky Marchisotto for PeriodT, the CMO of Doordash, Kofi Amoo-Gottfried, for the No Cap award, the CMO of Hilton, Mark Weinstein for the Rent-Free award and the CMO of American Eagle Outfitters, Craig Brommers, for the Drip award.