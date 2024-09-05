TikTok fans, get ready, because a Who TF Did I Marry? TV series appears to be in the works.

Writer and actress Natasha Rothwell is set to star and produce in the forthcoming show, Variety reported on Wednesday, September 4. The new ABC series is based on Tareasa “Reesa Teesa” Johnson’s 50-part TikTok series “Who TF Did I Marry?” which went viral earlier this year.

“Finally, the news is out. I didn’t disappear, I was in negotiations!” Johnson shared via TikTok on Wednesday alongside the show’s announcement. “I am BEYOND excited to work with THE Natasha Rothwell. Listen, we are about to change the game. Get ready, get set, GO!!!”

According to the publication, the show was set up at ABC Signature in collaboration with Rothwell’s Big Hattie Productions company. (Us Weekly has reached out to ABC for comment.)

Related: Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2024-2025? As networks make decisions about their programming, Us Weekly will continue to track what has been renewed and which TV shows have been canceled. Slow Horses was the first show to score a renewal in 2024. In early January, Apple TV+ picked up the series for a fifth season, which will be based on Mick […]

The viral series consisted of over 50 TikTok videos in which Johnson detailed the relationship with her ex-husband. As more TikTok users continue to discover the videos, Johnson’s follower count — which currently stands at over 3 million — continues to rise.

Johnson told followers during her “Who TF Did I Marry?” series that she met her ex-husband just before the COVID-19 pandemic. They were married by 2021 and split six months thereafter. She alleged that he was a “pathological liar” who made up details about his life.

“It was actually hard to do the entire series,” Johnson told The Cut in March. “You’re putting yourself out there in a very vulnerable way.”

While Johnson kept her ex’s identity out of the public eye, only referring to him as “Legion,” eagle-eyed fans found out who he was. Now public, Jerome McCoy has denied the allegations Johnson made about him in her lengthy video series.

“I left her because she cheated,” he told CNN in March. “It was a simple divorce. [There] was nothing special about it.”

Related: A Complete Guide to TikTok Celebrities, influencers and social media users all around the globe are taking to TikTok for entertainment while social-distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. The music-focused video-sharing app, which launched in China in 2016, became available in the United States in 2018 after merging with the music app musical.ly. While the app continued to gain popularity in […]

Johnson has denied his allegations.

“I had no idea it was going to turn into what it turned into. I really thought a lot of things were working against me,” she told CNN. “Number one, I didn’t have any filter or lights or any, you know, special equipment. Number two is they were 10-minute videos.”

Johnson also noted that she has no regrets about putting her story out there.

“I’ve had a lot of messages from people who were telling me ‘You know, I went through something very similar. Your story has helped me make decisions in my own relationship,’” she said. “So, I definitely would say the overwhelming support has definitely made this worth it.”