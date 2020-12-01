Time to level up your Snap game.

TikTok star Michael Le and social media influencer Dytto star in the world’s first interactive dance show on Snapchat’s Move It! In 10 episodes of the Snap Original series, the Shluv House founder, 20, and World of Dance star, 22, teach users of every dance level the hottest moves through mirrored movements, animations and visual effects. Move It! puts a twist on the viral dance trend, allowing users to create their own music videos in real time and post them to Snapchat.

In episode one, users watch the TikTok dancer mirror viral dance moves step-by-step, slowly counting through the movements and repeating the dance all together for an easy-to-follow dance tutorial to the debut song “Splash” by pop-rock band, PUBLIC.

Once users practice side-by-side along with the social media stars, they take the next step into the augmented reality lens experience. It showcases their moves with killer effects including lightning shooting from their hands, sonic booms when they clap, butterflies with body rolls, fireworks and more.

Whether the user is just watching the moves or dancing along, Move It! delivers a cinematic experience that transcends the dance genre, packing humor, unique choreography and visual effects throughout every episode and into the lens experience.

The Snapchat lenses use body tracking to detect the person in the frame and trigger animation effects based on the movements of the person within the camera’s view. The series features an integration of over 30 lenses to guide users to the camera and take a Snap of their performance.

Beyond the next-level augmented reality, Move It! also introduces exclusive new music with each episode theme inspired by 10 tracks.

Move It! is executive produced by StellAR Studio founder, Carly Steel and Little Engine Studios founder Gina Matthews. It’s available starting December 16 on Snapchat.