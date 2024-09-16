Hoda Kotb spent the weekend hosting some friendly faces at her new home in the New York suburbs.

“Home,” Kotb, 60, captioned Instagram pics from Savannah Guthrie’s visit to the house with her family on Sunday, September 15. In addition to snapping a selfie with her Today coanchor, Kotb shared a sweep snap of the two of them and Guthrie’s husband, Michael Feldman, with their kids. (Guthrie, 52, and Feldman, 55, share daughter Vale, 10, and son Charley, 7. Kotb shares her daughters Haley, 7, and Hope, 5, with her ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.)

Guthrie shared her love for Kotb in the post’s comments, writing, “Where so much heart is ❤️❤️❤️.”

Kotb opened up about the visit on the Monday, September 16, episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna, revealing that she and her kids were initially in a panic about what snacks to serve for Guthrie’s family.

“Hope, initially, got bowls and started putting in carrots and blueberries, in just random bowls and was gonna leave them out,” she told her cohost Jenna Bush Hager. “And Haley was like, ‘No, that’s not right,’ so they put all that in the freezer, for unknown reasons.’”

Amid the chaos, Kotb remembered that she had a box of cupcakes that were gifted by one of her new neighbors. “[The box was] too big, so I just put it in the oven and shut it and forgot about it,” she explained. “Guess what we served? The kids go, ‘The cupcakes!’ We put them out, we put them on plates, we made lemonade, Hope put mint in it and we had a little spread.”

Bush Hager, 42, joked that entertaining is something Kotb is “new at.” Kotb seemingly agreed, noting how she “used to panic” when the doorbell rang at her apartment but is now welcome to having visitors in her home.

“Our front door is already open. It’s just a screen,” she stated. “‘Ding dong,’ a woman came over. She was like, ‘I live across the street. Here’s a pie and here’s my daughter. She’s in high school. Hi!’ She met the kids. You know what I said? ‘Come inside! Come in!’ This is all awesome.”

Before wrapping up the conversation, Bush Hager poked fun at how Kotb prefers not to have company over for more than 30 minutes. Kotb said Guthrie was aware of her preferences before stopping by.

“She was like, ‘We’re coming and going,’” Kotb noted. “They came in, they ate some cupcakes, they walked around, the kids were on the swings for, like, 10 minutes, and she goes, ‘Alright, it’s time to go, kids!’”

Bush Hager proceeded to joke, “I mean, I was there for about three minutes, so 30 [minutes], she might as well have spent the weekend.”

Kotb announced back in March that she and her daughters were moving outside of New York City. She gushed about her new location on Hoda and Jenna earlier this month. “We went for our first day of school, I carried a coffee and I had sneakers [on], and I walked my kids to school like normal people,” Kotb shared, adding, “It was awesome.”