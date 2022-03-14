Todrick Hall skipped all press interviews after the Celebrity Big Brother finale last month, but now he finally has something to say.

“I haven’t avoided press because I’m afraid to comment on my experience on big brother, but more to protect myself and my mental health to make sure I could actually get my show on stage and fulfill my obligations to my fans and my PAID employees,” the dancer, 36, began in a lengthy Instagram post on Saturday, March 12, noting that his world tour was set to begin that night.

“I have no desire to prove myself to people who were never rooting for me to begin with, but I do want to say to my fans that I will be commenting on my experience once the show is open, because I feel you deserve it,” he continued. “Thanks to everyone who watched and supported me in the bb house. It was the most difficult thing I’ve ever done, but I’m glad I did it.”

The singer didn’t comment on anything specific that went down in the house, but he did acknowledge “mistakes” he’s made in the past. “I am a human being, a real one…I’m not always nice, not always kind nor have I ever claimed to be,” he wrote. “I’m very flawed, I’m a work in progress, but that’s the beauty of being human. I have made a ton of mistakes in my life and I will continue to make mistakes, some publicly and some privately.”

Hall went on to say that he plans to discuss the Celebrity Big Brother drama in more detail sometime in the future, and he thanked fans for their support throughout his entire career. “I will address things in my own way and in my own time,” he concluded. “Until then thanks for the love, the kind words, the direct messages, it’s really meant so much to me.”

The YouTuber took a lot of heat for things he said in the house and on the live feeds, including comments on Shanna Moakler’s appearance and Chris Kirkpatrick’s family.

Once the houseguests were evicted, they slowly caught on to comments they were previously unaware of.

“I don’t think anyone respects his gameplay because he doesn’t really make it about the game,” Shanna told Us Weekly during her exit interview. “He makes it kind of personal, and I think he’s really just been riding the coattails of Miesha. Yeah, he won one veto, but otherwise, he hasn’t done anything in this game except be shady and lie to people.”

Todd Bridges echoed that, calling Todrick a “bulls–t artist” and telling Us, “Now that I’ve seen the light, no way would he get my vote. There’s no way. Like I said, I’m shocked at all the horrible things he was saying. … No one likes the way he played the game. It’s OK to play to win, but not to play evil to win. That’s just not a good way to play.”

Todrick ended up losing 7-1 against his ally Miesha Tate, with third place finalist Cynthia Bailey (who had not seen any footage yet) being his only vote to win.

“It’s hard when someone plays a victim all the time and is a bully,” Chris previously told Us. “And that’s how I felt like, especially coming out of it. I felt horrible. I felt I did Todrick completely wrong. And then when I came out, and everybody was talking about Todrick the way they were, I was like, ‘So I wasn’t crazy?’”

Teddi Mellencamp, who was evicted first this season, also had something to say: “He was pulling on people’s heartstrings, like he was [saying], ‘I’m having to fund my own tour’ and all these things and like, ‘This is such a big thing for me. I need to win financially.’ And that’s where you really get people because some of us are just playing the game. But then he, towards the end, he would say things like, ‘Oh yeah, I was considering buying a $250,000 Wizard of Oz costume,’ and you’re like, ‘What? Something’s not tracking here.’ Like, you’re financially all right if you have a movie theater in your house and you’re buying $250,000 costumes.”

Meanwhile, two-time NBA champ Lamar Odom, who had an up and down relationship with Todrick, told Us, “I’ve never even heard of him” before entering the house.