He’s back! The first trailer for Mission: Impossible — Fallout aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 4, and it showed Tom Cruise up to more of his trademark over-the-top stunts.

“Your mission,” the action hero’s character, Ethan Hunt, is told in a voiceover at the start of the two-and-a-half-minute clip, “should you choose to accept it. I ever wonder, did you ever choose not to?”

Then we see the man who is speaking and he has lethal looking device held to his neck as he sits opposite Hunt. “The end you always feared is coming and the blood will be on your hands,” he warns. “The fallout of all your good intentions.”

The fast-moving trailer features Alec Baldwin and Angela Bassett having a conversation about plutonium before Henry Cavill appears to remind us that Hunt has been betrayed countless times by his government. “How long before a man like that has had enough?” he asks.

We briefly see returning cast members Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Michelle Monaghan before we’re treated to action scenes showing Cruise scaling a sheer mountainside, speeding through the streets of Paris on a motorbike, and dangling off a rope attached to a flying helicopter before he tries to jump off the top of a building.

It was while filming that scene that Cruise broke his ankle and production on the film was briefly shut down while he recovered.

Mission: Impossible — Fallout hits theaters on July 27.

