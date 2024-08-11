With its signature lime green color and a messy, carefree vibe, brat summer has taken over the internet by storm — and now the 2024 Paris Olympics.

English diver Tom Daley and fellow athletes Jordan Houlden, Jack Laugher, Kyle Kothari, Anthony Harding and Noah Williams showed off their moves while doing the viral dance to Charli XCX’s “Apple.”

The group wore nothing but their speedos and shoes for the Instagram video uploaded on Sunday, August 11, which they seemingly filmed on a rooftop ahead of the closing ceremony.

“BRAT Summer Olympics 💚,” Daley, 30, captioned the post, referring to the term coined after Charli XCX, 32, released her album, Brat, earlier this summer.

Daley ended his stint in the Paris games with a silver medal in the men’s synchronized 10-meter diving event with Williams, 24. After earning his fifth overall medal, Tom reflected on his achievements and paid tribute to his father, Robert Daley.

“My dad was my biggest cheerleader, biggest supporter,” he recalled during an appearance on British morning show This Morning earlier this month. “I always knew exactly where he was, sitting in the crowd with his massive flag that he would wave.”

While Robert did not see his son take home a medal in the Olympics — he died in 2011 of a brain tumor one year before Tom won his first medal at the 2012 Tokyo games — he was present to see his son win other accolades.

At the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Tom competed as the youngest athlete representing Great Britain at the age of 14.

“I feel like everything happens for a reason in a weird way, but my dad did get to see me compete in my first Olympics in 2008 and that was an outside chance that I would ever qualify,” Tom said. “He also got to see me win my first world title in 2009 when I was 15 … I do hope he would be incredibly proud of the things I’ve achieved since then.”

Throughout the Paris Olympics, Tom’s husband, Dustin Lance Black, and their two sons, Robbie, 6, and Phoenix, 16 months, have been cheering him on. Ahead of his appearance in Paris, Tom recalled the encouragement he received from his family.

“We were in the Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs and at the end of it there was this inspirational video about what it means to be an Olympian and at the end of it I was crying,” he said. “My husband, Lance, turns to me and is like, ‘Oh, no, I know what this means,’ and Robbie was like, ‘What’s the matter, Pappa?’”

He continued, “I just missed diving and I missed the sport and after taking two years away from it, he said, ‘Well, Pappa, I want to see you dive at the Olympics,’ and that was it.”