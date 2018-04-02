SURvival of the fittest. In 10 years from now, will the cast of Vanderpump Rules still be mixing pump-tinis and crying over bad breakups? Us Weekly sat down with OG SURver Tom Sandoval to see where he thinks the cast will be 10 years down the road. Watch the exclusive video above to see who he predicts will be a single cat lady, and who will be opening up their fifth bar.

For castmate Stassi Schroeder, Sandoval, 34, doesn’t see the brightest future. “I imagine her single, with some cats,” he joked to Us.

As for his ex-girlfriend Kristen Doute, he predicted a vibrant outlook: “Kristen, hopefully in a relationship with Carter, that would be cool.” He continued, “I see her running a spa place where you go and get food and massages. She needs to be busy, that’s for damn sure.”

“I have this vision of Brittany [Cartwright] nursing Jax [Taylor] after his fifth boob job. And [he is] trying to eat Doritos,” Sandoval predicted about the couple. “She’s sort of just cleaning him off, [saying] ‘All right, Jax, I got it, don’t worry!’”

What does the future hold for his best friend and business partner, Tom Schwartz? “I think he’s going to be opening his fifth bar with his partner, Tom. Probably with two kids by that point,” he told Us. “I see the dogs running his life still. Those dogs live better than all of us.”

To see what Sandoval predicts for Lisa Vanderpump, Scheana Shay, James Kennedy and more cast members, watch the video above!

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. E.T.

